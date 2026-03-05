Mountain West Conference Basketball Tournaments on SI TV: Updated Brackets, Schedules and How to Watch

As any good college basketball fan knows, the madness of March starts well before Selection Sunday. Across the country, conference tournaments are being played with everything on the line.

Between powerhouse teams looking to cap off a dominant season, bubble squads looking to play their way into the tournament, and pre-tournament Cinderellas looking for a lottery ticket that cashes with a trip to the big dance, there’s no shortage of action during conference tournament week.

Below we break down everything you need to know about the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments for the Mountain West conference—the opening rounds of which will be available to stream on SI TV—Sports Illustrated’s new 24/7 FAST channel. It’s free to watch and available via Fire TV, Roku, DIRECTV, Sling, Plex and Anoki.

Women’s Tournament

The women’s conference tournament in the Mountain West tips off of Saturday, March 7, and carries on with games every day until a champion is crowned on March 10. All 12 teams in the conference will make the initial tournament field, though the top four teams will get a bye to the quarterfinals.

Mountain West women’s basketball final regular season standings

Here’s how things stand in the Mountain West after the end of the regular season.

Rank Team Conference record Overall record 1. San Diego State 19–1 25–4 2. Colorado State 15–5 24–7 3. UNLV 15–5 20–10 4. Boise State 14–6 23–8 5. New Mexico 14–6 22–9 6. Grand Canyon 11–9 12–18 7. Fresno State 8–12 14–17 8. Air Force 7–13 13–17 9. Wyoming 7–13 10–19 10. Nevada 6–14 10–20 11. Utah State 2–18 6–23 12. San José State 2–18 4–27

Mountain West women’s basketball conference tournament bracket

With the regular season concluded, the bracket is officially set for the start of the women’s tournament. It’s worth noting that several teams with the same conference record—Colorado State and UNLV, Boise State and New Mexico, and Air Force and Wyoming—have their spots in the bracket flipped due to head-to-head tiebreakers that do not include overall record.

A closer look at the Mountain West women’s basketball conference tournament bracket. | Mountain West

Mountain West women’s basketball conference tournament: Full schedule

The women’s tournament will take place from March 7 through March 10, with games broadcast on SI TV, the Mountain West Network and CBS Sports. A full breakdown of the schedule is below.

March 7: First round

Game 1: No. 8 Wyoming vs. No. 9 Air Force—3 p.m. ET; Mountain West Network

Game 2: No. 5 Boise State vs. No. 12 San José State—5:30 p.m. ET; Mountain West Network

Game 3: No. 7 Fresno State vs. No. 10 Nevada—8 p.m. ET; Mountain West Network

Game 4: No. 6 Grand Canyon vs. No. 11 Utah State—10:30 p.m. ET; Mountain West Network

March 8: Quarterfinals

Game 5: No. 1 San Diego State vs. Winner Game 1—3 p.m. ET; SI TV, Mountain West Network

Game 6: No. 4 New Mexico vs. Winner Game 2—5:30 p.m. ET; SI TV, Mountain West Network

Game 7: No. 2 UNLV vs. Winner Game 3—8 p.m. ET; SI TV, Mountain West Network

Game 8: No. 3 Colorado State vs. Winner Game 4—10:30 p.m. ET; SI TV, Mountain West Network

March 9: Semifinals

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6—8 p.m. ET; SI TV, Mountain West Network

Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8—10:30 p.m. ET; SI TV, Mountain West Network

March 10: Championship game

Game 11: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10—9:30 p.m. ET; CBS Sports

Who is favored to win the Mountain West women’s basketball tournament?

With just one loss to Mountain West opponents on the year, No. 1 San Diego State enters the conference tournament as the favorites to lift the trophy in Las Vegas. The only conference foe that took down the Aztecs was Grand Canyon, and a rematch would have to wait until the championship game. Aside from the loss to Grand Canyon a month ago, San Diego State hasn’t lost a game since falling to Penn State over Thanksgiving break.

Men’s Tournament

Once the women’s tournament has concluded, the men’s tournament will tip off the very next day, with the opening games played on Wednesday, March 11, and the championship game set for Saturday, March 14. As with the women’s bracket, all 12 teams in the conference will make the tournament field, with the top four seeds earning a bye to the quarterfinals.

Mountain West men’s basketball final regular season standings

While there a still a few games left to be played in the regular season, here’s a look at the standings in the Mountain West as of March 5.

Rank Team Conference record Overall record 1. Utah State 14–5 24–6 2. New Mexico 13–6 22–8 3. San Diego State 13–6 19–10 4. Grand Canyon 12–7 19–11 5. Colorado State 11–8 20–10 6. Boise State 11–8 19–11 7. Nevada 11–8 19–11 8. UNLV 11–8 16–14 9. Wyoming 8–11 17–13 10. Fresno State 7–12 13–17 11. San José State 3–16 8–22 12. Air Force 0–19 3–27

Mountain West men’s basketball conference tournament bracket

The men’s tournament follows the same format as the women’s, with all 12 teams in the conference getting a shot at the title and a trip to March Madness. Here’s a blank example at what the bracket will look like once the seedings are made official.

A blank bracket for the Mountain West conference women’s basketball tournament. | Mountain West Conference

Mountain West men’s basketball conference tournament: Full schedule

March 11: First round

Game 1: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed—3 p.m. ET; SI TV, Mountain West Network

Game 2: No. 5 seed vs. No. 12 seed—5:30 p.m. ET; SI TV, Mountain West Network

Game 3: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed—9 p.m. ET; SI TV, Mountain West Network

Game 4: No. 6 seed vs. No. 11 seed—11:30 p.m. ET; SI TV, Mountain West Network

March 12: Quarterfinals

Game 5: No. 1 seed vs. Winner Game 1—3 p.m. ET; CBS Sports

Game 6: No. 4 seed vs. Winner Game 2—5:30 p.m. ET; CBS Sports

Game 7: No. 2 seed vs. Winner Game 3—9 p.m. ET; CBS Sports

Game 8: No. 3 seed vs. Winner Game 4—11:30 p.m. ET; CBS Sports

March 13: Semifinals

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6—9:30 p.m. ET; CBS Sports

Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8—12 a.m. ET; CBS Sports

March 14: Championship game

Game 11: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10—6:30 p.m. ET; CBS

Who is favored to win the Mountain West men’s basketball tournament?

While we won’t have official odds until the bracket is set, there should be a thrilling battle for the crown in the Mountain West this year. Utah State has the best intra-conference record, but the Aggies have also lost three of their past four games.

No team in the conference is hotter than Colorado State, who as of March 5 have won eight straight games and have just one more game to play against Boise State before the start of the postseason.

