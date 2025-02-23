How To Watch No. 20 Georgia Tech vs Florida State: Tipoff Time and TV Channel For Today's ACC Showdown
After a tough loss on Thursday to NC State, Georgia Tech is back at home today to face Florida State. The Yellow Jackets have cooled off since their 15-0 start, going 6-6 over their last 12 games, but they have a chance to get an important victory before the final week of the regular season begins.
The Yellow Jackets will honor its Senior Class of Kayla Blackshear and Zoe Smith prior to tip-off, as well as their senior managers. Sunday will also serve as Georgia Tech’s National Girls and Women in Sports Day game. In celebration of the day, all girls and women ages 17 and under will receive a free general admission ticket, while supplies last. The ticket promotion is only available for walk-up sales in conjunction with an adult ticket purchase.
The Yellow Jackets will look to get back to winning ways after dropping a tough decision to No. 13 NC State on Thursday. Tonie Morgan led the Jackets with a team-high 17 points and six assists, while Dani Carnegie logged 16 points. Georgia Tech took the lead in the third quarter, but strong shooting from the Wolfpack helped seal the win for NC State.
Florida State comes into Sunday’s matinee having won its last two outings against Miami and Pittsburgh. The Seminoles are tied for fifth in the ACC standings with Duke. Ta’Niya Latson, who leads the nation in offense, averages a team-high 26.2 points per game. Latson has missed the last two games for FSU. Makayla Timpson follows right behind Latson, averaging a double-double of 17.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. A total of four Seminoles are averaging double-figure scoring totals on the season.
Florida State leads the all-time series against Georgia Tech, 32-25, and has taken the last five meetings since 2022. The Jackets were last victorious against the Seminoles at home on Jan. 13, 2022.
Here is how you can watch the game today:
No. 20 GEORGIA TECH (21-6, 9-6 ACC) vs. FLORIDA STATE (21-6, 11-4 ACC)
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 | 4 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion
Television: CW| Where to Watch (Announcers: Brendan King, Fallon Stokes)
Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App (Play-by-Play: Richard Musterer)
