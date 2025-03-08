LIVE Updates: Georgia Tech Basketball vs Wake Forest Score
It is the final day of the regular season in the ACC and Georgia Tech is looking to finish on a four-game winning streak and possibly get up to the No. 7 seed in the conference ahead of the tournament next week.
Tech (16-14, 10-9 ACC) is on a three-game winning streak, finishing its home schedule with decisive wins over NC State (87-62) and Miami (89-74) following a road win over Pittsburgh (73-67) to clinch a top-8 seed in the tournament. The Yellow Jackets have won seven of their last nine games since the start of February, including wins over two of the top three teams in the ACC standings, Louisville (77-70) and Clemson (89-86 in 3 overtimes), early in the month. Tech is looking to notch its third ACC road win Saturday, and also can improve its tournament seed by beating the Demon Deacons.
Georgia Tech's Starting Lineup:
G- Lance Terry
G- Nait George
F- Baye Ndongo
F- Ibrahim Souare
F- Duncan Powell
1st Half
15:19- Wake Forest leads Georgia Tech 8-5. Yellow Jackets have started 2-9 from the field
11:16- Wake Forest leads Georgia Tech 16-10. Demon Deacons go on a 6-0 run after Georgia Tech tied the game 10-10.
7:30- Wake Forest leads Georgia Tech 19-11. The Yellow Jackets are 1 for their last 11 and 0 for their last 8 from the field, shooting 19%.
