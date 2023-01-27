Updated ACC Basketball Standings Heading Into Weekend Games

Another big weekend of ACC Basketball is on the way.

Georgia Tech is back at home after a loss to Clemson and the Duke Blue Devils are coming into town off of a loss to Virginia Tech and they will be looking to get back on track.

There are other big games this weekend though.

Miami is traveling to Pittsburgh in a game between two of the ACC's best teams, NC State and Wake Forest battle it out in a game of two teams trying to prove they belong in the NCAA Tournament, and Notre Dame faces Louisville in a game between two of the worst teams in the ACC.

Georgia Tech remains at the bottom of the ACC Standings Georgia Tech Athletics

So how do the ACC standings look heading into the weekend?

Clemson remains all alone at the top after beating Georgia Tech on Tuesday. The Tigers are still gaining others' respect and they should be taken seriously as a contender.

Virginia is alone in second place and 1.5 games behind Clemson. They face Boston College on Saturday.

Pittsburgh, Miami, and North Carolina are all 7-3, but as noted above, that is going to change this weekend. Miami faces Pitt this weekend and one of those teams will remain with three losses in the standings and one team will add another and drop.

North Carolina, winners of four in a row, does not play tomorrow.

NC State, Wake Forest, and Syracuse all have a 6-4 record, and the Wolfpack and Demon Deacons play each other this weekend, while Syracuse travels to Virginia Tech.

Duke is 5-4 heading into their matchup with Georgia Tech.

Florida State is 5-5 and hosts Clemson this weekend. Boston College is 4-6 and Virginia Tech is 2-7, but the Hokies did just beat Duke.

Notre Dame and Georgia Tech are 1-9, while Louisville is 0-9.

Can Georgia Tech upset Duke on Saturday? Georgia Tech Athletics

ACC Standings:

1. Clemson (9-1)

2. Virginia (7-2)

3. Pittsburgh (7-3)

4. Miami (7-3)

5. North Carolina (7-3)

6. NC State (6-4)

7. Wake Forest (6-4

8. Syracuse (6-4)

9. Duke (5-4)

10. Florida State (5-5)

11. Boston College (4-6)

12. Virginia Tech (2-7)

13. Notre Dame (1-9)

14. Georgia Tech (1-9)

15. Louisville (0-9)

