2023 Running Back Chad Alexander Set To Return For Another Georgia Tech Visit

Since the early signing period, most of the focus for the 2024 Georgia Tech recruiting class, but it does not appear that the Yellow Jackets are done adding to their 2023 class just yet.

2023 running back Chad Alexander (Archer, GA) visited Georgia Tech as recently as last week but will be back in Atlanta this weekend for another visit.

Georgia Tech cycled through a few running backs this cycle before landing the commitment of Evan Dickens (IMG Academy, FL) in December. Dickens is the only running back commitment in this current recruiting class and it appears that head coach Brent Key and running backs coach Norval McKenzie are looking to add another.

Georgia Tech also signed Louisville transfer running back Trevion Cooley in December.

Could Chad Alexander join the Yellow Jackets 2023, recruiting class? 247Sports

Alexander is a former Army commit and the 5'10 175 LBS running back has talent. He would join Dontae Smith, Jamie Felix, Antonio Martin, Dickens, and Cooley in the running back room if he were to commit.

The other visitors that have said they will be at Georgia Tech this weekend include 2024 athlete Elijah McDowell and 2024 offensive tackle Zach Clayton.

Georgia Tech has one commitment for the 2024 and that is four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams. Williams is the building block for the 2024 class and is a talented prospect to build around.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer)

Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer)

Brett Seither, tight end (Transfer)

Austin Dean, Linebacker (Transfer)

