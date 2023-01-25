Report: Former Georgia Tech Defensive Line Coach Larry Knight Lands New Job
Former Georgia Tech defensive line coach Larry Knight has found a new job in the MAC conference.
According to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, Knight is going to be the new defensive line coach at the University of Toledo.
Knight came to Georgia Tech after two seasons under head coach Geoff Collins at Temple (2017-18). He began at Temple as a quality-control assistant before being promoted twice — first to director of player personnel and then to outside linebackers coach/defensive recruiting coordinator.
Shortly after Knight and assistant head coach David Turner parted ways with Georgia Tech, Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key was quick to make a new hire.
Former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket Marco Coleman was hired away from Michigan State and is going to be the new defensive line coach for Tech. Coleman is known as a good recruiter and has a chance to be a high-impact coaching hire for this team.
Georgia Tech Coaching Staff
- Head coach- Brent Key
- Quarterbacks coach/co-offensive coordinator- Chris Weinke
- Offensive coordinator/tight ends coach- Buster Faulkner
- Running backs coach- Norval McKenzie
- Wide receivers coach- Josh Crawford
- Offensive line coach- Geep Wade
- Defensive coordinator- Andrew Thacker
- Defensive line coach- Marco Coleman
- Linebackers coach/co-defensive coordinator- Kevin Sherrer
- Defensive backs coach- Travares Tillman
- Special Teams/ Nickels and Safeties coach- Jason Semore
