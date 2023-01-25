Skip to main content

Report: Former Georgia Tech Defensive Line Coach Larry Knight Lands New Job

A former Georgia Tech coach has found a new job at a MAC program

Former Georgia Tech defensive line coach Larry Knight has found a new job in the MAC conference. 

According to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, Knight is going to be the new defensive line coach at the University of Toledo. 

Knight came to Georgia Tech after two seasons under head coach Geoff Collins at Temple (2017-18). He began at Temple as a quality-control assistant before being promoted twice — first to director of player personnel and then to outside linebackers coach/defensive recruiting coordinator.

Georgia Tech interim head coach Brent Key

Brent Key has remade the coaching staff ahead of his first season as the head coach

Shortly after Knight and assistant head coach David Turner parted ways with Georgia Tech, Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key was quick to make a new hire. 

Former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket Marco Coleman was hired away from Michigan State and is going to be the new defensive line coach for Tech. Coleman is known as a good recruiter and has a chance to be a high-impact coaching hire for this team. 

Georgia Tech Coaching Staff

  • Head coach- Brent Key
  • Quarterbacks coach/co-offensive coordinator- Chris Weinke
  • Offensive coordinator/tight ends coach- Buster Faulkner
  • Running backs coach- Norval McKenzie
  • Wide receivers coach- Josh Crawford
  • Offensive line coach- Geep Wade
  • Defensive coordinator- Andrew Thacker
  • Defensive line coach- Marco Coleman
  • Linebackers coach/co-defensive coordinator- Kevin Sherrer
  • Defensive backs coach- Travares Tillman
  • Special Teams/ Nickels and Safeties coach- Jason Semore

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech Athletics

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

2024 athlete Elijah McDowell will visit Georgia Tech this weekend

Early look at the top 2024 targets at edge

Mel Kiper projects Keion White to be a first-round pick

Georgia Tech basketball falls to 1-9 after road loss to No. 24 Clemson

2024 OT Zach Clayton set to visit Georgia Tech

Keion White ranked in The Athletic's top ten edge rushers for the 2023 NFL Draft

Georgia Tech adds Rutgers transfer linebacker Austin Dean

Georgia Tech Basketball vs Clemson: Preview, how to watch, and prediction

Juanyeh Thomas signed to a future/reserve contract by Dallas Cowboys

Early look at potential top 2024 IOL targets

Georgia Tech Football
Football

Former Georgia Tech Defensive Line Coach Larry Knight Lands New Job

By Jackson Caudell
Elijah McDowell
Football Recruiting

2024 Athlete Elijah McDowell Set To Visit Georgia Tech This Weekend

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech Football
Football Recruiting

Early Look At The Potential Top 2024 Edge Targets

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White vs Pittsburgh
Football

Keion White Included In The First Round Of New ESPN 2023 NFL Mock Draft

By Jackson Caudell
Deivon Smith
Basketball

Georgia Tech Falls To 1-9 In ACC Play After Road Loss To No. 24 Clemson

By Jackson Caudell
Josh Pastner
Basketball

Georgia Tech Basketball vs Clemson: First-Half Thoughts

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech Football
Football Recruiting

2024 Offensive Tackle Zach Clayton Set To Visit Georgia Tech

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White vs North Carolina
Football

Keion White Ranked In The Top 10 Edge Rushers For The 2023 NFL Draft

By Jackson Caudell
Austin Dean
Football Recruiting

Georgia Tech Adds Rutgers Transfer Linebacker Austin Dean

By Jackson Caudell