Former Georgia Tech Defensive Line Coach Larry Knight Lands New Job

Former Georgia Tech defensive line coach Larry Knight has found a new job in the MAC conference.

According to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, Knight is going to be the new defensive line coach at the University of Toledo.

Knight came to Georgia Tech after two seasons under head coach Geoff Collins at Temple (2017-18). He began at Temple as a quality-control assistant before being promoted twice — first to director of player personnel and then to outside linebackers coach/defensive recruiting coordinator.

Brent Key has remade the coaching staff ahead of his first season as the head coach Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Shortly after Knight and assistant head coach David Turner parted ways with Georgia Tech, Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key was quick to make a new hire.

Former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket Marco Coleman was hired away from Michigan State and is going to be the new defensive line coach for Tech. Coleman is known as a good recruiter and has a chance to be a high-impact coaching hire for this team.

Georgia Tech Coaching Staff

Head coach- Brent Key

Quarterbacks coach/co-offensive coordinator- Chris Weinke

Offensive coordinator/tight ends coach- Buster Faulkner

Running backs coach- Norval McKenzie

Wide receivers coach- Josh Crawford

Offensive line coach- Geep Wade

Defensive coordinator- Andrew Thacker

Defensive line coach- Marco Coleman

Linebackers coach/co-defensive coordinator- Kevin Sherrer

Defensive backs coach- Travares Tillman

Special Teams/ Nickels and Safeties coach- Jason Semore

