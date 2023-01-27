2024 Edge Ryan Jenkins Will Visit Georgia Tech This Weekend
Get ready for another weekend full of visitors for Georgia Tech.
There have been confirmed 2023 and 2024 visitors for this upcoming weekend and you can add 2024 edge Ryan Jenkins to the list.
Jenkins (Landover, GA) is a 6'4 220 LBS edge/linebacker and he will on campus for a visit. Jenkins flashes when you watch his film and plays with a lot of strength and athleticism off the edge.
2023 running back Chad Alexander and 2024 offensive Zach Clayton are two of the other top visitors that will be in Atlanta this weekend.
Jenkins is coming off of a visit to Florida State last weekend and has other offers. This visit is going to be important in this recruitment.
This is going to be the last visit weekend of the contact period and then a quiet period will be in place until March.
Georgia Tech has one commitment for the 2024 and that is four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams. Williams is the building block for the 2024 class and is a talented prospect to build around.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- Nacari Ashley, Athlete
- Evan Dickens, Running Back
- Ezra Odinjor, Edge
- Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
- Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back
- Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line
- Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle
- Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver
- Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)
- Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)
- Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)
- Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer)
- Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer)
- Brett Seither, tight end (Transfer)
- Austin Dean, Linebacker (Transfer)
