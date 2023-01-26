Georgia Tech's Emma Kauf Makes All-ACC Preseason Team

Softball season is getting closer and Georgia Tech is primed for another run at the NCAA Tournament. The Yellow Jackets have a veteran-led team and one of their best players was named to the preseason All-ACC team today.

Catcher Emma Kauf was named the first-team catcher for the preseason All-ACC team. The All-ACC team is voted on by the conference's head coaches.

Kauf has been named First Team All-ACC in each of the last two seasons, also earning NFCA Southeast Second Team All-Region honors a season ago while landing on the ACC All-Freshman Team in 2021.

Emma Kauf is one of the top catchers in the country Georgia Tech Athletics

Kauf laced 25 doubles in 2022, tying second in program history in single-season doubles while ranking second in the NCAA and leading the ACC with the mark. Leading the nation in doubles per game (0.45), Kauf also topped the conference in hits (71) to tie for 11th in Tech history in a single season last year.

After making the tournament last season, the Kauf and the Yellow Jackets are going to look to make it back this season.

The Jackets were voted to finish sixth in the 2023 ACC Softball Preseason Coaches Poll, up a spot from a season ago.

Georgia Tech opens the 2023 season hosting the annual Buzz Classic, beginning its action with a doubleheader against UConn on Feb. 10 at 4:30 p.m. at Mewborn Field.

2023 ACC Softball Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Florida State

2. Virginia Tech

3. Clemson

4. Duke

5. Notre Dame

6. Georgia Tech

7. Louisville

8. Virginia

9. Syracuse

10. NC State

11. North Carolina

12. Boston College

13. Pitt

2023 Softball Preseason All-ACC Team

INF

- Karina Gaskins, Notre Dame, Jr

- Cameron Fagan, Virginia Tech, Jr.

- Mack Leonard, Florida State, Gr.

- Alia Logoleo, Clemson, R-Jr.

- Devin Flaherty, Florida State, Sr.

OF

- Kaley Mudge, Florida State, Sr.

- Emma Ritter, Virginia Tech, Jr.

- McKenzie Clark, Clemson, Jr.

- Leea Hanks, Notre Dame, Sr.

C

- Emma Kauf, Georgia Tech, Sr.

P

- Katheryn Sandercock, FSU, R-Sr.

- Valerie Cagle, Clemson, R-Jr.

- Emma Lemley, Virginia Tech, So.

DP (Tie)

- Kalei Harding, Florida St., Jr.

- Meredith Slaw, Virginia Tech, Sr.

