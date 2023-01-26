Early Look At Potential Top 2024 Targets For Defensive Line

Since being hired by Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key earlier this month as the new defensive line coach, Marco Coleman has been busy offering new 2024 defensive line prospects.

One pattern that can be picked up when looking at these offers is that there is a number of in-state offers and Coleman has been offering players that he was recruiting at Michigan State.

So who could be the early targets along the defensive line for Georgia Tech?

Five-star defensive tackle David Stone is one of the best prospects in the 2024 class 247Sports: Credit- Sean Scherer

A lot of the new offers along the defensive line have been recent and there have not been any visits yet amongst this group.

Here are a few guys to keep an eye on:

1. Jowhar Franklin (John Curtis, LA)- Franklin received an offer from Georgia Tech in early January and is one prospect that is flying under the radar. The other offers that Franklin holds are Florida A&M and UConn. His 6'6 300LBS frame is intriguing and he will be a guy to keep an eye on

2. Christopher Jackson (Tucker, GA)- Jackson is a prospect that already held a Michigan State offer and then got an offer from the Yellow Jackets and has an offer from rival Georgia. Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Tennessee are other schools to watch.

3. Uche Iloh (McIntosh, GA)- Iloh is one of the more intriguing prospects that the Yellow Jackets have offered recently and also holds an Iowa State offer. The Cyclones have produced good defensive linemen, such as potential 2023 first-round pick Will McDonald.

4. William Depaepe (Moline Sr, IA)- Depaepe is one of the most recent offers from Georgia Tech.

5. Jacobi Murray (Holy Innocents Episcopal School, GA)- Murray is one prospect that has been getting attention lately. In just the past few days, Wake Forest, Memphis, UMass, and Boston College have offered the 6'2 250 LBS prospect.

6. Malik Blocton (Pike Road, AL)- Three-star defensive lineman Malik Blocton is being looked at by some of the top programs in the country and recently visited Auburn, who could be the favorite. Blocton also has offers from Florida, Texas, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Clemson, among others.

7. Eric Brantley (Valdosta, GA)- Brantley is currently committed to Deion Sanders and Colorado, but he is still on the Yellow Jackets' radar. With the momentum that Sanders has in recruiting, this could be tough, but Brantley is talented and should still be pursued.

8. Champ Thompson (Meadowcreek, GA)- Thompson is one of the best defensive line recruits in the state of Georgia and a four-star prospect according to 247Sports and he should be a top target for the Yellow Jackets. Thompson holds offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Miami, and Oklahoma, among others. He was offered last week by Tech. The good news for Georgia Tech is that they landed in his top seven he released recently.

9. Jerod Smith (Windsor, CT)- Smith was offered by Georgia Tech earlier this month, but this could be an uphill battle for the Yellow Jackets. Smith is considered to leaning toward either Kentucky or Notre Dame, but he should still be a target.

10. Xadavien Sims (Durant, OK)- Coleman was recruiting Sims and had a good relationship with the four-star player. Some thought he was a Michigan State lean, but Coleman leaving could give him something to think about.

11. Dealyn Evans (Longview, TX)- Evans is a Texas A&M commit, but did get an offer from Georgia Tech recently. This is a long shot.

12. Jeremiah Beaman (Parker, AL)- Beaman was offered shortly after Coleman was hired and is one of the top players in the state of Alabama.

13. Nigel Smith (Melissa, TX)- Smith is a top 50 player in the country and is being pursued by multiple schools. Another longshot, but he was offered after Coleman was hired.

14. Kamarion Franklin (Lake Cormorant, MS)- Franklin is a five-star prospect and picked up a Georgia Tech offer last week.

15. Williams Nwaneri (Lees Summit, MO)- Nwaneri is a five-star prospect and was recruited by Coleman at Michigan State. The Spartans were doing well in that recruitment before Coleman's departure.

16. David Stone- Stone is the top-ranked defensive lineman in the country and was recruited by Coleman at Michigan State. He has been thought to be leading towards Michigan State.

Georgia Tech has one commitment for the 2024 and that is four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams. Williams is the building block for the 2024 class and is a talented prospect to build around.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer)

Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer)

Brett Seither, tight end (Transfer)

Austin Dean, Linebacker (Transfer)

