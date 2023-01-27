Early Look At The Potential Top 2024 Linebacker Targets

After Georgia Tech reeled in only one linebacker commit in the 2023 class (Ashton Heflin), you can expect the Yellow Jackets to try and sign multiple at the position this cycle.

An interesting aspect of this linebacker class is that this will be the first class recruited by new linebackers coach/co-defensive coordinator Kevin Sherrer. Sherrer has experience at places like Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee and I am interested to see how Sherrer attacks this class.

One thing to note: more offers are going to come in for this class and the top targets can shift. Recruiting has a lot of ups and downs and things will change as far as the top targets go.

With that being said, let's look at who may emerge as the top targets for Georgia Tech at linebacker for the 2024 recruiting class.

1. CJ Jackson (Tucker, GA)

CJ Jackson looks like a top target for Georgia Tech at the linebacker position 247Sports- Credit: Rusty Mansell

Jackson has to be considered the top target at linebacker. The Tucker High School product visited for Junior Day and is physically ready to contribute to whoever he signs with. Other offers for Jackson include Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, Auburn, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Texas A&M, among others. It would be a big win for Brent Key and the staff to land Jackson.

2. Jordan Boyd (Silver Bluff, SC)

Boyd might end up playing edge at the next level, but that should not change the fact that he is a top target for Georgia Tech. The 6'3 215 LBS player has athleticism and a high ceiling and that is what makes him one of the top targets. Boyd was in Atlanta for Junior Day a couple of weeks ago.

His other offers include App State, Charlotte, Georgia Southern, Missouri, Virginia Tech, and Wakde Forest, among others.

3. Qua Birdsong (Lagrange, GA)

Another Junior Day visitor, Birdsong is a four-star prospect that is starting to gain the attention of some of the top schools in the country. Just recently, Arkansas, USC, and Pitt offered, but Birdsong already had offers from programs like Michigan State and Notre Dame.

Birdsong still needs to add to his 6'1 180 LBS frame, but he is a high end prospect that the staff would love to get back on campus.

4. Justin Logan (Kell, GA)

Justin Logan was another Junior Day visitor for the Yellow Jackets and since that visit, he has seen his offer list grow. The 6'3 205 LBS linebacker has seen offers from Cincinnati, Boston College, Vanderbil, Missouri, Pitt, and West Virginia, among others. Logan is a really talented player that is ready for a big season in 2023.

5. Joseph Phillips (Booker T Washington, AL)

Phillips is one of the top players in the state of Alabama, which means he is going to be a highly sought after prospect. He already holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and Texas A&M, among others. He was offered by the new staff and while he might be a long shot, he is worth mentioning.

6. Devin Smith (Brunswick, GA)

Smith is going to be a rising prospect in this cycle and should end up as one of the top linebackers in the state. Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Nebraska, Auburn and Arkansas are some of the schools that have offered Smith. He is a fantastic athlete and would be a great addition to the 2024 class.

7. Crews Law (CPA, TN)

Crews Law is a three-star linebacker from the state of Tennessee that was offered by the Yellow Jackets this week. Law has been on the radar of ACC schools recently with Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, and Duke offering recently. Look for Georgia Tech to try and get Law on campus for a visit. This is one prospect to keep your eye on.

8. Brayden Platt (Yelm, WA)

I will mention Platt here because he did take a visit to Georgia Tech back in the summer, but has not done so since Key was named the head coach. He is one of the best prospects on the west coast and has offers recently from USC, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma. This is another long shot, but he has been on campus before.

9. Kolaj Cobbins (Destrehan, LA)

Cobbins is a four-star linebacker from Louisiana with big time offers from Alabama, Georgia, Colorado, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Texas, Texas A&M, and others. Another long shot that was offered recently.

10. Mason Curtis (Ensworth, TN)

Curtis is a Michigan commit that was offered this week by the coaching staff.

11. Edwin Spillman (Lipscomb Academy, TN)

The state of Tennessee has some talented linebacker prospects this upcoming cycle and Spillman is perhaps the best. He received an offer from the coaching staff this week.

12. Justin Williams (Conroe, TX)

Williams is the highest rated linebacker offer that Georgia Tech has sent out. Williams is an elite high school talent and would be a massive get for Georgia Tech. He is probably a long shot though.

This is going to be a huge position to target for the Yellow Jackets this upcoming cycle and there are a number of top prospects in the southeast to look at. Georgia Tech will look to land some of the guys listed above.

