2024 Athlete Elijah McDowell Set To Visit Georgia Tech This Weekend

One confirmed visitor for this weekend was 2024 offensive tackle Zach Clayton (East Coweta, GA) and today, another talented in-state prospect is going to be in Atlanta to visit.

Elijah McDowell (South Gwinnett, GA) plays both wide receiver and defensive back and does well at both positions. Georgia Tech and the rest of the coaching staff are pursuing multiple prospects at South Gwinnett High School with McDowell being the latest. Offensive tackle Marcus Mascoll and athlete Jaylin Lackey visited the Yellow Jackets for Junior Day and both are top targets for Georgia Tech.

McDowell has the tools and frame at 6'3 175 LBS that teams are looking for in an outside receiver or corner. I like his potential and I think he is going to be getting more attention this summer and fall. He currently has an offer from Colorado State.

Georgia Tech has one commitment for the 2024 and that is four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams. Williams is the building block for the 2024 class and is a talented prospect to build around.

Elijah McDowell is another target for Georgia Tech at South Gwinnett High School Hudl

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer)

Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer)

Brett Seither, tight end (Transfer)

Austin Dean, Linebacker (Transfer)

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech Athletics

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Early look at the top 2024 targets at edge

Mel Kiper projects Keion White to be a first-round pick

Georgia Tech basketball falls to 1-9 after road loss to No. 24 Clemson

2024 OT Zach Clayton set to visit Georgia Tech

Keion White ranked in The Athletic's top ten edge rushers for the 2023 NFL Draft

Georgia Tech adds Rutgers transfer linebacker Austin Dean

Georgia Tech Basketball vs Clemson: Preview, how to watch, and prediction

Juanyeh Thomas signed to a future/reserve contract by Dallas Cowboys

Early look at potential top 2024 IOL targets

Early Look at potential top 2024 offensive tackle targets