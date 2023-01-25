2024 Athlete Elijah McDowell Set To Visit Georgia Tech This Weekend
One confirmed visitor for this weekend was 2024 offensive tackle Zach Clayton (East Coweta, GA) and today, another talented in-state prospect is going to be in Atlanta to visit.
Elijah McDowell (South Gwinnett, GA) plays both wide receiver and defensive back and does well at both positions. Georgia Tech and the rest of the coaching staff are pursuing multiple prospects at South Gwinnett High School with McDowell being the latest. Offensive tackle Marcus Mascoll and athlete Jaylin Lackey visited the Yellow Jackets for Junior Day and both are top targets for Georgia Tech.
McDowell has the tools and frame at 6'3 175 LBS that teams are looking for in an outside receiver or corner. I like his potential and I think he is going to be getting more attention this summer and fall. He currently has an offer from Colorado State.
Georgia Tech has one commitment for the 2024 and that is four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams. Williams is the building block for the 2024 class and is a talented prospect to build around.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- Nacari Ashley, Athlete
- Evan Dickens, Running Back
- Ezra Odinjor, Edge
- Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
- Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back
- Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line
- Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle
- Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver
- Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)
- Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)
- Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)
- Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer)
- Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer)
- Brett Seither, tight end (Transfer)
- Austin Dean, Linebacker (Transfer)
