Brent Key Discusses The State Of The Roster and Working To Improve It

Brent Key might have been in charge of the Georgia Tech Football program for the past couple of months, but he was officially introduced as the new head coach of the Yellow Jackets today. In his introductory press conference, there were several topics brought up, including roster improvement.

Brent Key is officially the new head coach at Georgia Tech Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

It is an interesting day to bring that topic up because today is the day that the transfer portal opens up and there have been a large number of players jumping into the portal already. It can help to reshape the roster and Key had to answer a question about how far away or how close the Georgia Tech roster was to competing for more wins.

Here is what Key had to say about that topic:

"The goal of a head coach is to constantly improve the overall roster and that is what we will work towards every single day, is improving our roster. Improving the roster is not necessarily going out and finding someone else. improving the roster goes through the development of the current team. As I stated earlier, that is the first priority we have of our current team. That is what we will do, we will develop these guys, we will make them the best players they can possibly be, and they will learn how to play as a team and learn how to win on a consistent basis."

It will be interesting to see what positions Key thinks about adding new players to in the transfer portal and if the Yellow Jackets will try to take as many as they did last year. Georgia Tech took 17 players from the portal last offseason.

Currently, four players from the Yellow Jackets' current roster have entered their names in the transfer portal. Wide receivers Nate McCollum and Ryan King, kicker Jude Kelley, and quarterback Jeff Sims are the players exploring their options.

