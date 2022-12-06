Clayton Powell-Lee Earns Honorable Mention For Freshman All-American Team

One of the best players on Georgia Tech's defense was true freshman Clayton Powell-Lee and today he was chosen as an honorable mention for the Freshman All-American team by College Football News.

Clayton Powell-Lee was one of the best freshmen safeties in the country. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

When safety Jaylon King suffered a season-ending injury in early October, Powell-Lee was going to be tasked with having to step up on the defense and he did exactly that. For the season, Powell-Lee finished fifth on the team with 48 tackles and tied for first in the ACC and third nationally with three fumble recoveries. He also had an interception and three passes defended, despite making only starting six games.

After his performance against Virginia Tech this season, Powell-Lee was named ACC Defensive Back of the week. During that game, he intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble. In the game against Florida State the week prior, Powell-Lee had 14 tackles, which was a career-high.

Powell-Lee is the son of former Georgia Tech wide receiver Gary Lee.

Powell-Lee is going to be one of the building blocks for new head coach Brent Key on defense and I think he could have an even bigger impact next year.

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!



Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech commit Patrick Screws receives an offer from Ole Miss, might visit

Georgia Tech's Brent Key discusses improving the roster

Brent Key discusses Georgia in the introductory press conference

Defensive lineman Elijah Douglas de-commits from Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech offers 2023 running back Evan Dickens

Jose Alvarado scores career-high 38 points to lead Pelicans to win over Nuggets

Georgia Tech WBB defeats Belmont 59-55 to move to 7-2

Former Georgia Tech commit Zachariah Keith commits to West Virginia

Which Georgia Tech commits will be in Atlanta for official visits next weekend?