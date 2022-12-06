Skip to main content

Clayton Powell-Lee Earns Honorable Mention For Freshman All-American Team

Clayton Powell-Lee was one of Georgia Tech's bright spots this season

One of the best players on Georgia Tech's defense was true freshman Clayton Powell-Lee and today he was chosen as an honorable mention for the Freshman All-American team by College Football News. 

Georgia Tech defensive back Clayton Powell-Lee

Clayton Powell-Lee was one of the best freshmen safeties in the country. 

When safety Jaylon King suffered a season-ending injury in early October, Powell-Lee was going to be tasked with having to step up on the defense and he did exactly that. For the season, Powell-Lee finished fifth on the team with 48 tackles and tied for first in the ACC and third nationally with three fumble recoveries. He also had an interception and three passes defended, despite making only starting six games.

After his performance against Virginia Tech this season, Powell-Lee was named ACC Defensive Back of the week. During that game, he intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble. In the game against Florida State the week prior, Powell-Lee had 14 tackles, which was a career-high. 

Powell-Lee is the son of former Georgia Tech wide receiver Gary Lee. 

Powell-Lee is going to be one of the building blocks for new head coach Brent Key on defense and I think he could have an even bigger impact next year. 

