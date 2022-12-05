Georgia Tech Commit Patrick Screws Receives Offer From Ole Miss, Might Visit

Georgia Tech and new head coach Brent Key have made the offensive line a priority in this upcoming 2023 recruiting class, as the Yellow Jackets have six overall commitments from offensive linemen and the top three commitments on Georgia Tech are offensive linemen.

That could be changing, however. One of Georgia Tech's offensive line commits, Patrick Screws, received an offer from Ole Miss and head coach Lane Kiffin today and recently told SI's John Garcia that he might be making his way over for an official visit to Oxford.

Here is Screw's quote from an article in the Grove Report:

"Yes sir we are trying to plan an OV (official visit) and this will be my first trip over there," Screws said Monday afternoon.

Georgia Tech has seen a few de-commitments lately, but this one would hurt a little bit. With the early signing period not far away, Key has to make sure to not only add to the current 2023 class but to maintain the class that he has.

According to 247Sports, Georgia Tech currently has the 62nd-ranked class for 2023 and the 12th-ranked class in the ACC. Screws is the third highest-rated commit for Georgia Tech in the 2023 class.

