Georgia Tech had made the final seven for four-star, in-state defensive tackle Champ Thompson (Meadowcreek, GA), but he is going to be committing to one of the Yellow Jackets ACC rivals for now.

Last night, Thompson committed to the Clemson Tigers after a visit to the school. Thompson is ranked a four-star player in the 247Sports composite and the 241st player in the country and a top 40 player in the state of Georgia.

Along with Clemson and Georgia Tech, Thompson was also considering Georgia, Miami, Ole Miss, Florida State, and Penn State.

For Georgia Tech, this is a loss because Thompson is a talented player in their own backyard and he is going to an ACC rival. However, it is only January and there is a long way to go until signing day in December. Don't expect Brent Key and the rest of the staff to give up on recruiting Thompson. He is too talented and Georgia Tech needs more players like him.

Champ Thompson should remain a target for Georgia Tech in the 2024 class 247Sports- Credit: Rusty Mansell

Georgia Tech currently has one player committed for the 2024 class and that is four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams (Macon, GA). Williams is the guy that Key is going to be building this class around and that is a very good building block.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer)

Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer)

Brett Seither, tight end (Transfer)

Austin Dean, linebacker (Transfer)

