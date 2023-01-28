Georgia Tech Makes The Top 11 For Four-Star Athlete Jalewis Solomon

One of the top players on Georgia Tech's recruiting board named his top 11 schools today and the Yellow Jackets made the cut.

Jalewis Solomon (Schley County, GA) is one of the top players in the state of Georgia and would be a great addition to the Yellow Jackets' recruiting class. He recently visited Atlanta and Brent Key and the rest of the staff appear to be doing good work in this recruitment.

As you can see, Georgia Tech is going to be battling some heavy competition for Solomon. Georgia, Alabama, Florida State, USC, Miami, South Carolina, Auburn, Colorado, Ohio State, and Florida are the other finalists. All of those schools are recruiting at a high level right now and that is where Georgia Tech is trying to get to.

Georgia Tech made the cut for four-star athlete Jalewis Solomon 247Sports- Credit: Rusty Mansell

Solomon plays both wide receiver and defensive back and excels at both of them. He has great size at 6'1 185 LBS and is set for a big senior season.

Getting top prospects like Solomon on campus is a huge first step in a recruitment and this is going to be one to follow for the 2024 class.

Georgia Tech currently has one player committed for the 2024 class and that is four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams (Macon, GA). Williams is the guy that Key is going to be building this class around and that is a very good building block.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer)

Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer)

Brett Seither, tight end (Transfer)

Austin Dean, linebacker (Transfer)

