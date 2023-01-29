Malachi Carter and Ace Eley Impress On Saturday At NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Two former Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets were competing in the 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl today to improve their draft stock ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft in April.

Wide receiver Malachi Carter and linebacker Ace Eley participated in the game today and Carter finished with the most receptions on the National Team. Carter finished the day with three catches for 34 yards and Eley's biggest play of the game came in the form of a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

The National Team defeated the American Team 17-16.

Malachi Carter was one of the best weapons for Georgia Tech at wide receiver Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Carter and Eley are hoping to become NFL draft picks with this performance, but they will have other opportunities to do so. Georgia Tech will be hosting a pro day and there is still a chance they could receive invites to the NFL Combine.

Next week, another former Yellow Jacket is going to be participating in an all-star game. Keion White is going to be playing in the Reese's Senior Bowl and White has a lot of momentum right now in the draft. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr projected White as a first-round pick and if White has a good performance in front of NFL scouts and coaches this upcoming week.

Last season, Carter finished with 23 catches for 342 yards and two touchdowns, while averaging 14.9 yards per catch. Eley was the team's leading tackler with 118 stops, 3.5 sacks, three pass deflections, and four forced fumbles.

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place in April.

