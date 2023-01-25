2024 Offensive Tackle Zach Clayton Set To Visit Georgia Tech
More 2024 visitors are going to be at Georgia Tech this week and one of them is going to be in-state offensive tackle Zach Clayton.
Clayton (East Coweta, GA) has offers from Georgia State and Temple and you can add him to the list of offensive tackle prospects that the Yellow Jackets are pursuing. Offensive line coach Geep Wade and the staff have hosted a number of 2024 offensive tackles and Clayton is one of the most talented that has visited. He is set for a big senior season and I think he is going to be on more team's radar's going forward.
I would anticipate more visitors this weekend, as Georgia Tech is working hard on the 2024 class.
Georgia Tech has one commitment for the 2024 and that is four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams. Williams is the building block for the 2024 class and is a talented prospect to build around.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- Nacari Ashley, Athlete
- Evan Dickens, Running Back
- Ezra Odinjor, Edge
- Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
- Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back
- Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line
- Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle
- Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver
- Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)
- Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)
- Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)
- Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer)
- Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer)
- Brett Seither, tight end (Transfer)
- Austin Dean, Linebacker (Transfer)
