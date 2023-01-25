2024 Offensive Tackle Zach Clayton Set To Visit Georgia Tech

More 2024 visitors are going to be at Georgia Tech this week and one of them is going to be in-state offensive tackle Zach Clayton.

Clayton (East Coweta, GA) has offers from Georgia State and Temple and you can add him to the list of offensive tackle prospects that the Yellow Jackets are pursuing. Offensive line coach Geep Wade and the staff have hosted a number of 2024 offensive tackles and Clayton is one of the most talented that has visited. He is set for a big senior season and I think he is going to be on more team's radar's going forward.

I would anticipate more visitors this weekend, as Georgia Tech is working hard on the 2024 class.

Georgia Tech has one commitment for the 2024 and that is four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams. Williams is the building block for the 2024 class and is a talented prospect to build around.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer)

Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer)

Brett Seither, tight end (Transfer)

Austin Dean, Linebacker (Transfer)

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech Athletics

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Keion White ranked in The Athletic's top ten edge rushers for the 2023 NFL Draft

Georgia Tech adds Rutgers transfer linebacker Austin Dean

Georgia Tech Basketball vs Clemson: Preview, how to watch, and prediction

Juanyeh Thomas signed to a future/reserve contract by Dallas Cowboys

Early look at potential top 2024 IOL targets

Early Look at potential top 2024 offensive tackle targets

Updated ACC Standings After Georgia Tech's Loss to Syracuse

Jordan Mason, San Francisco 49ers defeat the Cowboys in the divisional round

Former Georgia Tech cornerback Zamari Walton transferring to Ole Miss

Georgia Tech WBB falls short against No. 17 North Carolina on the road