Updated ACC Standings After Georgia Tech's Loss to Syracuse

Not much changed this week in the ACC, but there is now a logjam of three-loss teams in the middle of the standings.

When it comes to Georgia Tech, the Yellow Jackets still find themselves near the bottom of the standings, only above the Louisville Cardinals.

At the top of the ACC standings are the team that Georgia Tech must face on Tuesday night and that is the Clemson Tigers. Clemson is perhaps the hottest team in the league right now and has a 16-4 record overall and 8-1 in the conference.

Virginia has lept back to second place with a 6-2 conference record and the Cavaliers have now won five games in a row. Boston College is the next opponent for Virginia and the likelihood of six straight wins is high.

After Clemson and Virginia, there are five teams with a 6-3 record. Miami, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, and Syracuse are all tied together. The Hurricanes just lost on the road to Duke, while the Tar Heels have now won three games in a row.

Georgia Tech is 1-8 in ACC play this season Georgia Tech Athletics

The Blue Devils are 5-3 and just got a big home win over Miami. NC State and Florida State are next in the standings at 5-4 and then Boston College is 3-6.

The bottom of the ACC standings has the usual four suspects. Virginia Tech (1-7), Notre Dame (1-8), Tech (1-8), and Louisville make up the bottom of the standings.

In terms of big games this week, Syracuse hosts North Carolina on Tuesday, Wake Forest travels to Pittsburgh on Wednesday, and then a pair of big games are this Saturday. NC State travels to Wake Forest and Miami travels to Pittsburgh.

ACC Standings:

1. Clemson (8-1)

2. Virginia (7-2)

3. Pittsburgh (6-3)

4. Miami (6-3)

5. North Carolina (6-3)

6. Wake Forest (6-3)

7. Syracuse (6-3)

8. Duke 5-3)

9. NC State (5-4)

10. Florida State (5-4)

11. Boston College (3-6)

12. Virginia Tech (1-7)

13. Notre Dame (1-8)

14. Georgia Tech (1-8)

15. Louisville (0-8)

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Jordan Mason, San Francisco 49ers defeat the Cowboys in the divisional round

Former Georgia Tech cornerback Zamari Walton transferring to Ole Miss

Georgia Tech WBB falls short against No. 17 North Carolina on the road

Georgia Tech Recruiting Update: 1/15-1/21

2024 DB Devin Collier recaps visit to Georgia Tech

Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs heading to fifth straight AFC Championship

Men’s Basketball dismantled, falls to Syracuse 80-63

Georgia Tech vs Syracuse: First-Half Thoughts

Former Georgia Tech running back Dylan McDuffie transfers to Kansas

Demaryius Thomas selected for the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame