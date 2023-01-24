Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Adds Rutgers Transfer Linebacker Austin Dean

Georgia Tech has added another transfer linebacker to its transfer class

Georgia Tech added more linebacker help through the transfer portal today. 

Rutgers linebacker Austin Dean is going to be joining the Yellow Jackets and will be adding depth to a linebacker room that is having to replace starters Charlie Thomas and Ace Eley, who both registered over 100 tackles last season. 

Dean is the 12th transfer that has joined Georgia Tech this offseason. 

Last season, Dean (6'2, 225 LBS) registered 18 tackles. He is a former three-star recruit in the 2020 class and played his high school football at Berkeley Prep in Tampa, FL. 

Austin Dean

Rutgers transfer Austin Dean has committed to Georgia Tech

Earlier this offseason, Georgia Tech added two other transfer linebackers.  Braelen Oliver (Minnesota) and Andre White Jr (Texas A&M) committed to the Yellow Jackets in December and along with Dean, will compete for playing time as Georgia Tech looks to retool on defense. 

Oliver has amassed 79 tackles, three pass deflections, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. During his career in College Station, White tallied up 61 tackles, six pass deflections, one forced fumble, and an interception. He was a four-star recruit in the 2019 class.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

  • Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
  • Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
  • Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
  • Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
  • Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
  • Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
  • Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
  • Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
  • Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
  • Jacob Cruz, Athlete
  • Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
  • Nacari Ashley, Athlete
  • Evan Dickens, Running Back
  • Ezra Odinjor, Edge
  • Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
  • Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back
  • Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line
  • Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle
  • Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver
  • Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)
  • Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)
  • Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
  • Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)
  • Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)
  • Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)
  • Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer)
  • Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
  • Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
  • Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer)
  • Brett Seither, tight end (Transfer)
  • Austin Dean, Linebacker (Transfer)

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech Athletics

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Basketball vs Clemson: Preview, how to watch, and prediction

Juanyeh Thomas signed to a future/reserve contract by Dallas Cowboys

Early look at potential top 2024 IOL targets

Early Look at potential top 2024 offensive tackle targets

Updated ACC Standings After Georgia Tech's Loss to Syracuse

Jordan Mason, San Francisco 49ers defeat the Cowboys in the divisional round

Former Georgia Tech cornerback Zamari Walton transferring to Ole Miss

Georgia Tech WBB falls short against No. 17 North Carolina on the road

Georgia Tech Recruiting Update: 1/15-1/21

2024 DB Devin Collier recaps visit to Georgia Tech

Austin Dean
Football Recruiting

Georgia Tech Adds Rutgers Transfer Linebacker Austin Dean

By Jackson Caudell
Deivon Smith
Basketball

Georgia Tech Basketball vs Clemson: Preview, How To Watch, and Prediction

By Jackson Caudell
Former Georgia Tech Defensive Back Juanyeh Thomas
Football

Juanyeh Thomas Signed to Future/Reserve Contract By Dallas Cowboys

By Jackson Caudell
Waltclaire Flynn Jr
Football Recruiting

Early Look At Potential Top 2024 Interior Offensive Line Targets

By Jackson Caudell
Marcus Mascoll
Football Recruiting

Early Look At Potential Top 2024 Offensive Tackle Targets

By Jackson Caudell
Deebo Coleman
Football

Updated ACC Standings After Georgia Tech's Loss to Syracuse

By Jackson Caudell
Jordan Mason
Football

Jordan Mason, San Francisco 49ers Defeat Dallas Cowboys In Divisional Round

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech Defensive Back Zamari Walton
Football Recruiting

Former Georgia Tech Corner Zamari Walton Transfers to Ole Miss

By Jackson Caudell
Nell Fortner
Basketball

Georgia Tech WBB Falls Short On The Road Against No. 17 North Carolina

By Matthew Kistner