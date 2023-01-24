Georgia Tech Adds Rutgers Transfer Linebacker Austin Dean

Georgia Tech added more linebacker help through the transfer portal today.

Rutgers linebacker Austin Dean is going to be joining the Yellow Jackets and will be adding depth to a linebacker room that is having to replace starters Charlie Thomas and Ace Eley, who both registered over 100 tackles last season.

Dean is the 12th transfer that has joined Georgia Tech this offseason.

Last season, Dean (6'2, 225 LBS) registered 18 tackles. He is a former three-star recruit in the 2020 class and played his high school football at Berkeley Prep in Tampa, FL.

Earlier this offseason, Georgia Tech added two other transfer linebackers. Braelen Oliver (Minnesota) and Andre White Jr (Texas A&M) committed to the Yellow Jackets in December and along with Dean, will compete for playing time as Georgia Tech looks to retool on defense.

Oliver has amassed 79 tackles, three pass deflections, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. During his career in College Station, White tallied up 61 tackles, six pass deflections, one forced fumble, and an interception. He was a four-star recruit in the 2019 class.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer)

Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer)

Brett Seither, tight end (Transfer)

Austin Dean, Linebacker (Transfer)

