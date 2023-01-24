Georgia Tech Adds Rutgers Transfer Linebacker Austin Dean
Georgia Tech added more linebacker help through the transfer portal today.
Rutgers linebacker Austin Dean is going to be joining the Yellow Jackets and will be adding depth to a linebacker room that is having to replace starters Charlie Thomas and Ace Eley, who both registered over 100 tackles last season.
Dean is the 12th transfer that has joined Georgia Tech this offseason.
Last season, Dean (6'2, 225 LBS) registered 18 tackles. He is a former three-star recruit in the 2020 class and played his high school football at Berkeley Prep in Tampa, FL.
Earlier this offseason, Georgia Tech added two other transfer linebackers. Braelen Oliver (Minnesota) and Andre White Jr (Texas A&M) committed to the Yellow Jackets in December and along with Dean, will compete for playing time as Georgia Tech looks to retool on defense.
Oliver has amassed 79 tackles, three pass deflections, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. During his career in College Station, White tallied up 61 tackles, six pass deflections, one forced fumble, and an interception. He was a four-star recruit in the 2019 class.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- Nacari Ashley, Athlete
- Evan Dickens, Running Back
- Ezra Odinjor, Edge
- Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
- Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back
- Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line
- Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle
- Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver
- Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)
- Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)
- Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)
- Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer)
- Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer)
- Brett Seither, tight end (Transfer)
- Austin Dean, Linebacker (Transfer)
