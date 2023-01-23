Skip to main content

Former Georgia Tech Corner Zamari Walton Transfers to Ole Miss

The former Yellow Jacket found a new home in the SEC

Shortly after entering the transfer portal, former Georgia Tech cornerback Zamari Walton found his new school for the 2023 season. He has one year left of eligibility. 

Walton is transferring to Ole Miss for his final season of eligibility and the interesting part to this is that Georgia Tech does travel to Oxford on September 16th to face the Rebels. 

Walton initially announced that he was returning for his final season on The Flats, but a few weeks later, announced that he intended to enter the transfer portal. 

This is the second straight season that a Georgia Tech player has transferred to Ole Miss. Edge rusher Jared Ivey transferred to the Rebels last season and was an impact player. 

Walton made a big improvement last season and it looked like the Yellow Jackets were going to have one of the ACC's top secondaries with Walton, Myles Sims, LaMiles Brooks, Clayton Powell-Lee, and K.J. Wallace next season.

Georgia Tech still has the talent to have a good secondary (and I think they will), but Walton is not going to be a part of it.

Georgia Tech Defensive Back Zamari Walton

Georgia Tech cornerback Zamari Walton is transferring to Ole Miss

Walton was arguably the top cornerback on Georgia Tech last season and finished with 36 tackles, six pass deflections, and an interception. According to PFF (Pro Football Focus), Walton was the third-highest-graded player on the Yellow Jackets' defense and finished with a 75.5 grade, with a 72.6 grade in coverage.

With him gone, there are going to have to be some players to step up in his absence.

Best of luck to Zamari next season!

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech WBB falls short against No. 17 North Carolina on the road

Georgia Tech Recruiting Update: 1/15-1/21

2024 DB Devin Collier recaps visit to Georgia Tech

Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs heading to fifth straight AFC Championship

Men’s Basketball dismantled, falls to Syracuse 80-63

Georgia Tech vs Syracuse: First Half Thoughts

Former Georgia Tech running back Dylan McDuffie transfers to Kansas

Demaryius Thomas selected for the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

2024 Athlete Devin Collier will visit Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Basketball injury report ahead of matchup with Syracuse

Georgia Tech Defensive Back Zamari Walton
Football Recruiting

Former Georgia Tech Corner Zamari Walton Transfers to Ole Miss

By Jackson Caudell
Nell Fortner
Basketball

Georgia Tech WBB Falls Short On The Road Against No. 17 North Carolina

By Matthew Kistner
Georgia Tech Football
Football Recruiting

Georgia Tech Weekly Recruiting Update: 1/15-1/21

By Jackson Caudell
Devin Collier
Football Recruiting

2024 DB Devin Collier Recaps Weekend Visit To Georgia Tech

By Jackson Caudell
Harrison Butker
Football

Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs Heading To Fifth Straight AFC Championship

By Jackson Caudell
Josh Pastner
Basketball

Josh Pastner Discusses Fan's Frustration and Disappointment After Syracuse Loss

By Jackson Caudell
Jalon Moore
Basketball

Men’s Basketball dismantled, falls to Syracuse 80-63

By Matthew Kistner
Josh Pastner
Basketball

Georgia Tech Basketball vs Syracuse: First-Half Thoughts

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech running back Dylan McDuffie
Football Recruiting

Former Georgia Tech Running Back Dylan McDuffie Transfers To Kansas

By Jackson Caudell