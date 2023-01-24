Keion White Ranked In The Top 10 Edge Rushers For The 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is getting closer and it seems to be a consensus among draft analysts that the top prospect from Georgia Tech is going to be edge rusher Keion White. He has been included in the second round of mock drafts by the Draft Network and The Athletic and today he landed in the top ten edge rusher for the 2023 draft.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler released his mock draft last week and had White going in the second round. He released his top 15 lists for each position in the upcoming draft and White made the top ten edge rushers.

Keion White has a chance to be a pick in the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft Georgia Tech Athletics

White is going to have a chance to impress NFL scouts in the coming weeks and months. He is going to be playing in the Reese's Senior Bowl at the end of the month and then the NFL Combine. White is one of the most athletic pass rushers in the country and during the preseason, he was listed in Bruce Feldman's Freaks List and here is what Feldman wrote:

"White was a devastating player for Old Dominion in 2019, making 19 TFLs. He was 265 then. He transferred to Tech, but then suffered an ankle injury that sidelined him. He’s now 6-4, 290 and primed to be a problem for ACC teams. White has hit 21 mph despite being almost 300 pounds. He also has vertical-jumped 32 inches and done 38 reps of 225 on the bench press."

Brugler had White ranked No. 10 in his 2023 edge rushers list. Here is the complete top ten:

1. Will Anderson, Alabama

2. Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

3. Myles Murphy, Clemson

4. Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

5. Nolan Smith, Georgia

6. BJ Ojulari, LSU

7. Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

8. Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

9. Zach Harrison, Ohio State

10. Keion White, Georgia Tech

White finished the 2022 season with 7.5 sacks and 54 tackles and was one of the most impactful players on the Georgia Tech defense. I think he is going to enjoy a good predraft process and be a guy that rises up draft boards.

