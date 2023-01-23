Early Look At Potential Top 2024 Offensive Tackle Targets

The targets for Georgia Tech's 2024 class are starting to emerge after a couple of weekend visits.

With the 2023 class settled, Brent Key and his staff are turning their eyes to next year's class and it will be the first class with the new hires on the coaching staff.

Georgia Tech signed five offensive linemen in the 2023 class and two of them (Gabriel Fortson and Elias Cloy) are early enrollees. The offensive line has been a weak point for the Georgia Tech team for a few seasons now, but they were a young unit last season. However, only two of the five offensive linemen are projected to be offensive tackles (Benjamin Galloway and Ethan Mackenny).

So after a couple of weekends of visits and offers, who could be the top targets at offensive tackle for 2024?

1. Marcus Mascoll (South Gwinnett, GA)

Marcus Mascoll will be a top target for Georgia Tech in 2024 Hudl

Marcus Mascoll has emerged as one of the top targets for Georgia Tech early on in this recruiting class. He attended Junior Day a couple of weekends ago after being offered by the Yellow Jackets. He took a visit to South Carolina this past weekend. When I spoke with Mascoll after his visit to Tech, he mentioned South Carolina and NC State as two other programs he is interested in.

The 6'5 280 LBS offensive lineman is talented and would be a good addition to the class.

2. Kai Greer (Waxhaw, NC)

Greer was another attendee at Georgia Tech's junior day just a week after being offered by new offensive line coach Geep Wade. Greer also holds offers from Duke and East Carolina.

3. Andrew Rosinski (Creekview, GA)

Rosinski is a fast-rising offensive tackle prospect that has been taking visits recently, including Georgia Tech a couple of weeks ago. He has been offered by North Carolina, Mississippi State, Duke, and Vanderbilt are some of the other offers that Rosinski holds.

I spoke to him after his visit to Georgia Tech and while Rosinksi grew up a Georgia Tech fan and loved his visit, he declined to name a favorite in his recruitment. He said that he is taking things one day at a time and enjoying the process for now. Keep an eye out for Rosinksi this season.

4. Clinton Richard (Hiram, GA)

Richard is another in-state prospect that was on campus for Junior Day and he has been getting offered other programs in the ACC, including Florida State and North Carolina.

He unofficially visited FSU in November and with the success that the Seminoles had on the field this past season, they could be a tough team to beat.

5. Web Davidson (Tattnall Square Academy, GA)

Davidson received an offer from Georgia Tech in December and then took a visit to Georiga Tech for Junior Day. Arkansas, Michigan State, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, and UCF are other programs that have offered Davidson.

6. Jameson Riggs (Hiram, GA)

247Sports has Riggs ranked as a four-star prospect and the 6'5 285 LBS is high on Georgia Tech's recruiting board.

Riggs has several offers from other top programs. including Clemson, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Penn State, among others.

Georgia Tech's staff has offered some other offensive tackle prospects, but these six have been on campus and the staff seems to have made them the top priority. Look for Georgia Tech to try and get these players back on campus and hopefully, land some commitments for next year's recruiting class.

Georgia Tech currently has one player committed for the 2024 class and that is four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams (Macon, GA). Williams is the guy that Key is going to be building this class around and that is a very good building block.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer)

Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer)

Brett Seither, tight end (Transfer)

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Updated ACC Standings After Georgia Tech's Loss to Syracuse

Jordan Mason, San Francisco 49ers defeat the Cowboys in the divisional round

Former Georgia Tech cornerback Zamari Walton transferring to Ole Miss

Georgia Tech WBB falls short against No. 17 North Carolina on the road

Georgia Tech Recruiting Update: 1/15-1/21

2024 DB Devin Collier recaps visit to Georgia Tech

Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs heading to fifth straight AFC Championship

Men’s Basketball dismantled, falls to Syracuse 80-63

Georgia Tech vs Syracuse: First-Half Thoughts

Former Georgia Tech running back Dylan McDuffie transfers to Kansas