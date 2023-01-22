Georgia Tech WBB Falls Short On The Road Against No. 17 North Carolina

Georgia Tech WBB was coming off their first ACC win of the season and were hoping to go on the road and beat No. 17 UNC to get their second win. The Tar Heels shot better than Georgia Tech, outrebounded Georgia Tech, and played a better overall game today on the road.

During the first quarter, Georgia Tech got out to its only game lead, 7-5, but that did not last long. UNC was able to finish the quarter on a 13-4 run and get an 18-11 lead after the first quarter. Tonie Morgan had six points in the opening quarter and was the best player on the floor for the Yellow Jackets.

Tonie Morgan scored six points early in the game for Georiga Tech Georgia Tech Athletics- Credit: Danny Karnik

After losing the first quarter by seven points, Georgia Tech was able to keep it close, but the defense had a tough time stopping the North Carolina offense. Avyonce Carter had a pair of three-pointers in the quarter and Cam Swartz had a solid quarter scoring as well.

North Carolina led by nine at the half.

The third quarter is where North Carolina pulled away and won the game.

The Tar Heels won the third quarter 20-11 and were leading by 18 after three quarters. Georgia Tech was able to win the fourth quarter 18-13, but it did not matter much, as UNC had built enough of a lead.

For the game, Morgan (15) and Swartz (13) were the only Yellow Jackets to get in double figures, with Carter and Kara Dunn both finishing with 9.

North Carolina had four players in double figures.

Georgia Tech is back in action at McCamish Pavillion on Thursday against the Clemson Tigers. The game will tip off at 7:00 p.m.

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Recruiting Update: 1/15-1/21

2024 DB Devin Collier recaps visit to Georgia Tech

Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs heading to fifth straight AFC Championship

Men’s Basketball dismantled, falls to Syracuse 80-63

Georgia Tech vs Syracuse: First Half Thoughts

Former Georgia Tech running back Dylan McDuffie transfers to Kansas

Demaryius Thomas selected for the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

2024 Athlete Devin Collier will visit Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Basketball injury report ahead of matchup with Syracuse

Georgia Tech vs Syracuse: Preview, How to watch, and prediction