Juanyeh Thomas Signed to Future/Reserve Contract By Dallas Cowboys

Former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket Juanyeh Thomas has been signed to a future/reserve contract by the Dallas Cowboys today. This comes one day after the Cowboy's season ended in a divisional-round loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Thomas spent the 2022 season on the Dallas Cowboys practice squad.

Here is what a futures contract is per ProFootballNetwork:

"An NFL futures contract is essentially exactly what it says it is. It is a contract that secures an NFL player to a team for the future. The reason it is designated as a “futures contract” is that the player is not officially under contract until the start of the following league season.

The reason that differentiation is important is that the player’s contract does not count against the salary cap or the roster limit for the current season. Instead, it is credited against the following year’s salary cap, and the player counts against the offseason 90-man roster limit.

However, it is crucial to note that once a player signs a futures contract, they are placed on a reserve/futures list and cannot negotiate with other teams. Unlike with practice squads, teams cannot sign other teams’ players with a futures contract. That means NFL general managers and coaches can be confident in having the bottom part of their roster settled for OTAs and training camp."

Former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket Juanyeh Thomas spent the 2022 season on the Cowboy's practice squad Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

In his first season as a starter for Georgia Tech, Thomas finished with 60 tackles, a forced fumble, and an interception. In 2020, he had similar stats with 59 tackles, two forced fumbles, and an interception. During Thomas's last season in 2021, he set a career-high in tackles with 81 and had one sack, and two forced fumbles.

The NFL Combine was a chance for Thomas to show why he should be picked in the NFL Draft and he did not disappoint. He ran a 4.55 40-yard dash, which is impressive for someone that is 6'1 212 LBS. He had 17 bench press reps and a 34-inch vertical jump.

Thomas made plays in the preseason, including a game-winning interception in one game and the Cowboys seem to like him enough to sign him to a futures contract.

