Jordan Mason, San Francisco 49ers Defeat Dallas Cowboys In Divisional Round

Georgia Tech is going to have another former player on an active roster for Championship weekend in the NFL.

After Harrison Butker and the Kansas City Chiefs won yesterday against the Jaguars, Jordan Mason, and the 49ers are going to the NFC Championship to play the Philadelphia Eagles next weekend.

Mason did not play a big role in this game and did not even have a carry, but the undrafted rookie has played an important role as a backup on this team and it is a great story to keep seeing him move on in the NFL playoffs.

Former Georgia Tech running back Jordan Mason is heading to the NFC Championship game Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Mason has been a great story for the 49ers this season, going from undrafted running back to a part of one of the best backfields in the NFL.

This season, Mason has played in 16 games and carried the ball 43 times for 258 yards and one touchdown. He has averaged six yards per carry and his longest carry of the season has been 55 yards.

Mason was an instant contributor from the time he stepped foot on campus at Georgia Tech back in 2018. On just 108 carries in 2018, Mason totaled 659 yards and had seven touchdowns, while averaging 6.1 yards per carry. Mason had his career-best year in 2019, Geoff Collin's first year in Atlanta. He totaled 172 carries for nearly 900 yards and seven touchdowns. His yards per carry dropped, but Mason was the most effective player on the Georgia Tech offense.

Best of luck to Jordan and Harrison next week in their games!

