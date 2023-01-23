Early Look At Potential Top 2024 Interior Offensive Line Targets

When looking at the interior offensive line, the top targets for Georgia Tech instantly stand out.

The coaching staff has not offered many prospects at this position and after taking in three IOL in the 2023 class (Elias Cloy, Gabe Fortson, and Patrick Screws), it will be interesting to see how many interior offensive linemen the coaching staff will want to take.

Going forward, the offensive line is going to need to be a top priority. The 2023 class is very talented, but Georgia Tech is going to need to add more on top of that to make sure their biggest on-field issue as a team is fixed.

Let's take a look at some top 2024 IOL targets for Georgia Tech.

1. Waltclaire Flynn Jr (Grayson, GA)

Waltclaire Flynn Jr is one of the top offensive linemen in the state of Georgia in 2024 247Sports: Credit- Rusty Mansell

Waltclaire Flynn Jr is a four-star prospect from Grayson High School and he is one of the top prospects in the state of Georgia. He was at Junior Day a couple of weeks ago and is one of the top prospects on the entire board for Georgia Tech, not just along the offensive line.

Flynn Jr is a powerful offensive lineman at 6'1 304 LBS and he plays at a top high school in the state. Flynn Jr also has offers from Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee, and Ole Miss. This would be a great pickup for the Yellow Jackets.

2. Aidan Banfield (Mill Creek, GA)

Aidan Banfield visited Georgia Tech on Junior Day and appears to be one of their top targets. He plays at one of the best high schools in the state and is primed for a big senior season.

Other programs that have offered Banfield include Pitt, Vanderbilt, East Carolina, and Eastern Kentucky.

3. Robby Martin (Huntington, WV)

Martin was offered by the staff recently and I am interested to see if Georgia Tech can make way in this recruitment.

Martin is a well-regarded three-star prospect that is being pursued by a number of schools.

Penn State, Miami, NC State, and Tennessee are just some of the programs that have offered Martin and they will be tough to beat. Look out to see if Georgia Tech's staff can get Martin on campus.

