2024 Three-Star Safety Dre Kirkpatrick Jr Among Visitors for Georgia Tech
It was another big weekend for Georgia Tech recruiting and they were hosting a number of top targets for the 2024 class. Some of the visitors included 2024 edge Ryan Jenkins, 2024 OT Zach Clayton, 2024 athlete Elijah McDowell, and others.
One of the others was 2024 defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr (Gadsden City, AL). Kirkpatrick Jr is a three-star defensive back and was offered by Georgia Tech after Brent Key took over as the head coach and he appears to be one of the top targets for Georgia Tech in this upcoming recruiting class.
Kirkpatrick Jr is the son of former Alabama cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick.
Kirkpatrick Jr is a 2024 safety prospect from Gadsen City High School (AL) and he is already being noticed by power five schools. Kirkpatrick Jr currently has offers from South Carolina, UAB, Marshall, Mississippi State, Auburn, and Missouri. He is a rising prospect that is going to be getting noticed in the next recruiting cycle.
Georgia Tech currently has one player committed for the 2024 class and that is four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams (Macon, GA). Williams is the guy that Key is going to be building this class around and that is a very good building block.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- Nacari Ashley, Athlete
- Evan Dickens, Running Back
- Ezra Odinjor, Edge
- Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
- Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back
- Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line
- Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle
- Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver
- Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)
- Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)
- Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)
- Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer)
- Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer)
- Brett Seither, tight end (Transfer)
- Austin Dean, linebacker (Transfer)
