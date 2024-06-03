2025 Fellowship Christian WR Evan Haynes Recaps His Official Visit To Georgia Tech This Past Weekend
Evan Haynes has been a frequent visitor to the Flats visiting back on elite junior day in January. Haynes paid a visit to Georgia Tech this past weekend as an official visit weekend kickoff. Haynes talked about what caught his eye on his visit.
“The coaching staff. I really got a chance to talk to Coach McKnight a lot in person over the weekend. I really got a chance to know him and see how he coaches. Talking with the players really stood out; they gave us a lot of time to talk to them. It was really good. I liked who the players were as people,” said Haynes. “You can tell Georgia Tech recruits a certain type of football player. The guys they recruit are very smart because Tech is an academic school. They are kind people and willing to take time out of their day to say what’s up. They are leaders. We had a lot of fun with them. The players gave us an in-depth look at how it really is.”
His relationship with WR coach Trent McKnight has continued to grow and he enjoyed building the relationship this past weekend by having conversations with McKnight and members of the coaching staff.
“I’ve had a couple of phone calls with him and he’s been to my school. This weekend I spent so much time with him. We had a one-on-one meeting with him, coach Brent Key, coach Buster Faulkner, and coach Chris Weinke. We met with them all one-on-one. I understood more about what they are looking for and the players that they are recruiting and what they are looking for in the wideouts,” said Haynes.
One thing that was buzzing out of this weekend for recruits, especially the two recent commits, safety Rasean Dinkins and OL Jimmy Bryson, is how welcoming and genuine the current players are.
“I talked to a couple of receivers there and they all said they like him as a coach and what he is doing and what he has done in the last couple of months and he has really changed up the coaching for the receivers. They really like it. They have guys that came in as freshmen and really showed out last season,” said Haynes. “It’s a good thing to see. Obviously, I want to play early and contribute to the team I go to. You can tell at Tech the culture has changed. Just being there you can feel something different in the environment. The players are excited to come to work and be there and the coaches are all fired up. They know they have some special going on and that they need just a few more pieces to get to where they are going.”
Haynes has Georgia Tech high on his radar as recruiting season begins to heat up and has them as a top school in his recruitment.
“I would say Georgia Tech is top 3 for me right now. The relationship has been great. The education is great. If I go there and get a degree, that degree is going to stand out. It’s really home because it is not too far from me. The environment is great and the coaching is great. I really like the school. It is definitely up there for me right now,” said Haynes.
Haynes will take these official visits to these four programs: North Carolina, Harvard, Colorado, and Kansas
“I will be going to North Carolina this weekend. I will be going to Kansas midweek. Harvard, I am going up there on the 17th and I am going to Colorado on the 21st.
“North Carolina. We've been up there a lot. It’s a school I really like. It’s another school where it’s a good academic school and the coaches have been very welcoming. I really like that program. The campus is nice.”
“I haven’t been to Kansas yet but Coach Samuels has been great throughout this process. There is a good opportunity there because they have a lot of receivers that are leaving after this season. I can go in there and compete for a spot early.”
“Harvard is a great academic school and I want to see how the IVY League does things differently. They can’t do things the same as the other schools. I want to experience that and see how it goes.”
“My dad played with some of the coaches at Colorado. There is that connection. I think they are on a good trajectory. I think their path is going up. They have some good pieces. They should become a winning program.”
Haynes is looking towards July-Early August when he plans to commit and shut it down
“I definitely want to get through these visits and see what these schools have to offer. But definitely towards July and August towards that range, I am probably going to make a decision as to where I want to go definitely before the season starts," said Haynes.
As he alluded to Georgia Tech recruits a certain kind of player with good character and excellent academic students. Haynes fits that description and embodies the Yellow Jackets' values. He has his eyes set on being a leader this year and having a 1,000-yard season.
“Teamwise I want to become a better leader and I want to help our team get to the ultimate goal of a state championship. I know it’s an easy process to get there so I definitely have to step up being a senior this year and lead the team. Just make sure if the guys need anything I need to be there for them. Make sure the coach knows I am a reliable player and I am going to make plays. On the field, I definitely want to be over 1,000 yards, somewhere near 1,200 receiving yards. I want to take four kickoffs back this year and I want to be somewhere around 10 touchdowns.
Haynes finished his junior year with 33 catches for 671 yards and six touchdowns.
