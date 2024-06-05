2025 Georgia Tech Defensive Line Target Wilnerson Telemaque Sets Commitment Date
Georgia Tech has made the final four for 2025 three-star defensive lineman Wilnerson Telemaque and he has set his decision date for June 18th. He is set to take an official visit to Atlanta on the weekend of June 14th, the final one that is on his schedule. Florida, Wisconsin, and West Virginia are his other three finalists.
Telemaque is a 6'6 257 LBS defensive lineman prospect who plays at Monsignor Pace High School in Florida. On the 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 702 prospect in the country, the No. 72 defensive lineman, and the No. 94 player in the state of Florida. He is scheduled to be at Wisconsin this weekend before his visit to Georgia Tech. He was at West Virginia last week.
This would be a good get for the Yellow Jackets and continue their momentum on the recruiting trail. Since last Saturday, Georgia Tech has added three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson, three-star safety Rasean Dinkins, and three-star running back JP Powell. The Yellow Jackets are also in pursuit of some big time targets in the state of Georgia. Five-star offensive tackle Josh Petty dropped his final five schools and included the Yellow Jackets made the cut. Petty was on campus for a visit recently as well.
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell