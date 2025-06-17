2026 Georgia Tech Running Back Target CJ Givers Makes College Commitment Decision
Georgia Tech was hoping to hear some good news today when 2026 three-star running back CJ Givers made his commitment decision, but he is opting to go to another ACC program. Givers committed to the Blue Devils over Georgia Tech, NC State, and others. The dynamic running back was a good get for Manny Diaz, who continues to do a good job of building that program.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Givers is a three-star prospect and the No. 645 prospect in the country, the No. 37 running back in the country, and the No. 77 player in the state of Georgia. He plays at Fellowship Christian High School in Georgia, former home of current Georgia Tech players Josh Petty and Evan Haynes.
Georgia Tech does have a talented running back in place for the 2026 class though.
Three-star running back Xavier Rucker, who plays at Allatoona High School in Georgia, gave his commitment to the Yellow Jackets at the end of May.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Rucker is the No. 691 player in the country, the No. 41 running back, and the No. 78 player in the state of Georgia. He had other offers from Auburn, Indiana, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, Troy, and Liberty among others.
Rucker was at Georgia Tech today, competing in the Corky Kell 7-on-7, and he was making plenty of plays.
One thing you will notice about this class so far for Georgia Tech is that they have once again put a premium on prospects inside the state of Georgia. That was a huge emphasis for Brent Key and his staff ever since he took over as head coach and it paid off last cycle with big-time prospects such as Josh Petty and Tae Harris, and Key talked about it in December:
"Yeah, I think the exposure we've been able to receive this year in a lot of ways is big, but it really goes back to the relationships with the high schools. Just because you're signing off from a to the relationships with the high schools. Just because you're signing off from a high school doesn't necessarily mean that it's gonna be reflective years down the road. I mean, the coaching staff and the staff have done an outstanding job of cultivating and building those relationships. I think it's something that really needed to be done here, you know, we're in one of not the greatest state of high school talent in the entire country. And you know, to jump over 20 guys to go get one makes no sense. So we've been, you know, working really hard to make sure we get in the schools, to get in all the high schools, build relationships. I got to give you know a huge credit to Tim McFarlin and the job that he's done as well in the director of high school relations and building these relationships, maintaining these relationships, being able to keep us informed, keep myself informed of different things and to take place in the events, the clinics, the camps that are running the summer, all those go into it."