2027 Four-Star OT Dewey Young Commits to Colorado Over Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech was hoping to land another blue-chip prospect for its 2027 class, but they were unsuccessful in doing so.

2027 four-star OT Dewey Young recently announced his top four schools before his commitment date today, and the Yellow Jackets, Buffaloes, Vanderbilt Commodores, and Georgia Bulldogs were hoping to earn his commitment, but it was Deion Sanders and Colorado who got it across the finish.

BREAKING: Four-star OL Dewey Young (@DeweyYoung2027) has committed to Colorado 🦬



Young becomes CU’s fifth OL commit and the 20th overall. The 6-foot-5, 327-pounder chose the #cubuffs over fellow finalists Georgia Tech, Georgia and Vanderbilt. pic.twitter.com/8RHUigIH2Y — Jack Carlough (@Jack_Carlough) July 6, 2026

Currently, Colorado's 2027 class ranks 35th in the country and 4th in the Big 12. Georgia Tech has the No. 24 class in the country and the No. 5 class in the ACC, behind Miami, Clemson, Virginia Tech, and Cal.

Young would have been a helpful addition to what is already a strong offensive line class. He is a 6'5 285 LBS OT prospect who plays his high school football at Kalamazoo Central High School in Kalamazoo, MI, and according to the 247Sports Composite, Young is the No. 275 prospect in the country, the No. 24 OT in the country, and the No. 7 prospect in the state of Michigan.

Young had other offers from South Carolina, Colorado, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Syracuse, Georgia, Auburn, Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida State, Indiana, and Ohio State, amongst others.

Still a strong offensive line class

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key on the sideline against the Georgia Bulldogs in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Would Georgia Tech have liked to have landed Young and cemented their class as one of the best in ACC? Sure, but that does not diminish what Brent Key and his staff have been able to put together over the past four to five weeks.

Despite not being able to land Young, Georgia Tech still has a strong offensive line class coming in for 2027, one that I would argue is Key's best offensive line class since he has been at Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets have commitments from four-star OT Joshua Sam-Epelle, four-star OL Kal-El Johnson, three-star IOL Jordan Dillon, three-star IOL Jaiden Thompson, and three-star OL Braylin Mills.

This is a strong class and while I could argue that the Yellow Jackets should be looking to add a wide receiver and a couple of cornerback prospects, they have a strong class of 26 commits right now and they are not going to add a lot more.

The next step for Georgia Tech is going to be making sure that the class signs and they are able to keep all of their prospects. That is one of the challenging things about having a highly-rated recruiting class, but if they can cross the finish line with this group, it should be an impactful class for Georgia Tech.