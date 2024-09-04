2028 Heavily Coveted RB Recruit Michael Martin Talks Game Day Visit & Yellow Jackets
2028 RB recaps his Georgia Tech game day visit
Michael Martin already has ACC offers and is known as one of the top running backs in the class of 2028. Martin currently holds verbal offers from Arkansas, Colorado, and Miami. A thing that stands out about Martin's game is his vision and ability to get to the second level quickly. He is also good at running in between the tackles and making defenders miss in the hole.
He visited the Yellow Jackets on a game day visit when they played Georgia State. A thing that stood out to him at the game was the atmosphere and how great the energy was when he arrived on campus. For those that don’t know, Georgia Tech has a great game day atmosphere mixed with various festivities including their patented Helluva Block Party where they block off a section close to the stadium and have a concert and various games for fans to partake in. Martin talked about what the experience was like.
“When I arrived at the Flats at 5 pm to check in, there was a big tailgate party going on, music blasting, and fans everywhere having a great time 3 hours before kickoff. I loved that energy,” said Martin. “The game day experience was more than I expected and the best one I’ve been to. ) What caught my eye the most was the energy of the team and crowd the entire game. It never died down. I had never seen it that live before.”
A thing to note was how much time Martin spent with star running back Jamal Haynes. Martin visited with him pregame and also talked a good bit with him postgame after the Yellow Jackets came out with a victory. He talked about what it means to be mentored by him and get advice.
“Jamal means a lot to me. We first met when I was invited to Georgia Tech’s spring game earlier this year. After the practice, I ran into him in the facilities and introduced myself. He told me that he liked me because every time he looked over at the recruits he saw me focused on every detail he was doing and could tell I was engaged,” said Martin. “So we exchanged info and he’s been like a Big Bro to me ever since. We communicate a lot. I check on him and he checks on me. He is a great mentor, helps me with my game, and is a friend.”
“There are many things I like about the Yellow Jackets, but my favorite would be spending time with Coach McKenzie and building our relationship. And of course, seeing Jamal Haynes.”
If you follow the Yellow Jackets, you know how great a player and person Haynes is off the field. So cool to see him taking the experience and knowledge he has gained and passing it on to the next generation. There is a reason why he is one of the best players on the Yellow Jackets but it starts with doing the small things and he always takes the leadership role head on. Haynes is an exemplary role model for the youth.
Martin is a starter for Christ Church Episcopal Cavaliers in Greenville, South Carolina as a true freshman. He is taking advantage of the opportunity and getting valuable reps. Martin played his youth football for the Gainesville Red Elephants before moving to South Carolina.
“Well it’s early in the season and we have a few things we need to improve on. Being a freshman starting on varsity, a lot is new to me but I’m adjusting pretty well. I have a few veteran teammates that have welcomed me and are helping me adjust,” said Martin. “We have only played 2 games, so there is a lot of football left to be played and I am excited for the rest of the season and grinding it out with my teammates.”
If you want a breakdown, check out the tale of the tape below with a full breakdown of his film: