Georgia Tech Basketball vs Syracuse: First-Half Thoughts

What started out as a great first half for Georgia Tech quickly turned into a nightmare to finish.

Georgia Tech got up to an early lead and was shooting the basketball well, but that changed after Syracuse went on a 17-0 run to take the lead and they held it for the rest of the first half.

Syracuse star Joseph Girard III had 18 points in the first half and was 4-5 from three-point range.

The Orange currently lead Georgia Tech 40-33.

Here are some first-half thoughts and observations.

1. Another Big Run Doomed Tech

Georgia Tech Basketball has lost four in a row Georgia Tech Athletics

Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner has spoken at length about how his team needed to stop the big runs his teams were allowing in the first half. Here is what he said before the win against Miami:

"So all things are on the table, we are dissecting it, looking at it, trying to make amends for it and you know in those three ACC games... again, I recognize it is a 40-minute game, yes you are not going to play perfect for 40 minutes, yes there is going to be stretches where it is a game of runs, it is the runs are becoming 25-3, 18-2, and 11-0. There could be a run where it is 12-6, 13-9, 10-3, but 25-3, 18-2, and 11-0 are just where the pipes break and it is flooded. Then, we stabilize and we are fine after that, but it is during when those pipes break and that is a problem and that has to be corrected."

Syracuse went on a big 17-0 run to get control of the game and now lead the game. This problem still occurs to often and could be the reason the Yellow Jackets lose the game.

2. Three-Point Shooting is still a problem

Georgia Tech was 4-14 from three in the first half Georgia Tech Athletics

Georgia Tech was dreadful shooting the ball against NC State on Tuesday and appeared to have fixed some of the issues early on in the first half, hitting their first three three-point shots.

Then everything went downhill.

Tech finished 4-14 from deep in the first half and Deebo Coleman had three of those. Has to get better from everyone else for Tech to have a chance.

3. Turnovers, Turnovers, Turnovers

Another issue that has plagued Georgia Tech has been turnovers. In the first half against Syracuse, Tech turned the ball over 12 times and Syracuse scored 18 points off of them.

