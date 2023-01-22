2024 DB Devin Collier Recaps Weekend Visit To Georgia Tech

It was another busy weekend for Georgia Tech recruiting and a top in-state defensive back target was another 2024 prospect who came away impressed with the program that Brent Key is trying to build.

Devin Collier (Lee County, GA) took a visit to Atlanta this weekend and afterward, caught up with AllYellowJackets Jackson Caudell to recap the visit.

Devin Collier is one of the top DB targets for Georgia Tech Hudl

Collier told me this was his first visit to Georgia Tech and it went great. When I asked him what was most impressive about the visit to Tech, here is what Collier told me:

"What impressed me the most is that they are not just serious about football, but academics. We talked to Coach Key and he was such an inspiration to the players."

Collier talked about his upcoming recruiting process and he told me he considers Georgia Tech as one of his top schools right now:

"I want my recruiting process to go great and smooth and I would consider Georgia Tech one of my top schools right now. I also have Ole Miss, Michigan State, Pitt, and Arkansas involved."

While he does consider the Yellow Jackets among his top schools, he was not ready to name a favorite in his recruitment:

"I don't have a favorite yet, but I just want to go somewhere I can play and give my family the life they want in the long run."

The 2024 recruiting process is just getting started and there is a long way to go, but Collier is one prospect that Tech fans should know and keep their eye on heading into the spring.

