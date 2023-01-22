Georgia Tech Weekly Recruiting Update: 1/15-1/21

It has been a week of new offers and visits for Georgia Tech and the coaching staff is working hard with the contact period still open.

This week, there seemed to be a new focus on the 2025 recruiting class, while also giving out new offers for 2024.

It was not only offers, but the Yellow Jackets also had visitors this weekend. This was the second big visiting weekend of the month for Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets staff and recruits seem to be loving what they are seeing on their visits.

Let's break down the week that was in Georgia Tech Recruiting.

1. New Offers

1. One of the newest offers from Georgia Tech was to three-star defensive end Malik Blocton (Pike Road, AL). Blocton has offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

2. Four-star defensive end Zina Umeozulu received an offer from Tech. Umeozulu is one of the highest-rated edge players in the country and a top 40 player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite.

3. Eagan Boyer (William Amos Hough, NC) is an offensive tackle prospect that has been flying under the radar so far in the 2024 recruiting class, and this week, he got an offer from the Yellow Jackets. Boyer also holds offers from Auburn, Duke, East Carolina, Kentucky, Louisville, North Carolina, Penn State, and Virginia Tech, among others.

4. 2024 OT John Wayne Oliver (Nashville, TN) picked up an offer from the Yellow Jackets. Oliver holds offers from Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, and TCU, among others.

5. 2025 Wide receiver Isaiah Mitchell (Peach County, GA) picked up an offer from the Yellow Jackets. Mitchell is a talented playmaker and a name to know for 2025.

6. Coleman Lewis (Lowndes County, GA), a 2025 LB, picked up an offer from Georgia Tech this week.

7. Mal Waldrep (Brookstone, GA) is a 2025 OL prospect that holds offers from Penn State, Georgia Southern, and UAB. He got an offer from Georgia Tech this week, adding to the list of 2025 prospects that Key and the rest of the staff are getting a head start on.

8. Five-star 2025 tight end Elyiss Williams (Charlton County, GA) was another 2025 prospect that was offered by Georgia Tech. He was also the highest-rated 2025 prospect that Tech offered this week.



9. 2024 wide receiver Dakarai Anderson (Perry, GA) picked up an offer from Tech this week. He also has offers from Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Memphis, and Texas A&M.

10. 2025 tight end Emaree Walton picked up an offer from Georgia Tech. He holds offers from Auburn, Cincinnati, Louisville, Ohio State, NC State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

11. Ricky Johnson (Houston County, GA) got a Georgia Tech offer this week. Johnson is an underrated prospect who only has offers from Georgia Southern and Troy to go along with his offer from Georgia Tech.

12. 2024 four-star Quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, a Florida State commit, picked up an offer from Georgia Tech.

13. 2024 wide receiver Zach Jackson (Holy Innocents Episcopal School, GA) got his first power five offer this week and it was from the Yellow Jackets. Jackson also has an offer from Georgia Southern.

14. One 2023 offer was sent this week to wide receiver Bailey Stockton (Prince Avenue Christian, GA).

2. Visits

Georgia Tech played host to a number of prospects this weekend, including four-star athlete Jalewis Soloman. 2024 DB Devin Collier, 2024 athlete CJ Jones, and 2025 DL Kaden Ellis were some of the other prospects in attendance.

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

2024 DB Devin Collier recaps visit to Georgia Tech

Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs heading to fifth straight AFC Championship

Men’s Basketball dismantled, falls to Syracuse 80-63

Georgia Tech vs Syracuse: First Half Thoughts

Former Georgia Tech running back Dylan McDuffie transfers to Kansas

Demaryius Thomas selected for the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

2024 Athlete Devin Collier will visit Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Basketball injury report ahead of matchup with Syracuse

Georgia Tech vs Syracuse: Preview, How to watch, and prediction

2024 Four-star athlete Jalewis Soloman set to visit Georgia Tech