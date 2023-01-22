Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs Heading To Fifth Straight AFC Championship

One former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket is advancing to the AFC Championship game and one former Yellow Jacket is going home.

Harrison Butker and the Kansas City Chiefs are going to their fifth straight AFC Championship game, while Adam Gotsis and the Jacksonville Jaguars see their magical run end in the NFL Playoffs.

Normally in a Kansas City Chiefs game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is going to deservingly get all of the headlines for a win, but Butker played a crucial role in today's win.

Former Georgia Tech kicker Harrison Butker was 2-2 on field goals today Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Butker hit a pair of 50-yard yard field goals and with Mahomes injured and the offense not moving as well as usual, those points were crucial. He as also 3/3 on extra points

On the other side, Gotsis finished the game with two tackles. He had one tackle in the comeback win over the Chargers last Saturday.

Butker has been one of the best kickers in the NFL for the past few seasons, but he has struggled with injuries and some misses this season. This season, Butker is 18-24 on field goals and 38-41 on extra points. His six missed field goals are the most in his NFL career.

If the Buffalo Bills beat the Cincinnati Bengals tomorrow, Butker and the Chiefs will play the AFC Championship game in Atlanta. If the Bengals win, the Chiefs will host the game.

Tomorrow, another former Yellow Jacket is going to be looking to make it to the championship round of the NFL Playoffs. Jordan Mason and the San Francisco 49ers take on the Dallas Cowboys at 6:30 p.m. ET tomorrow evening.

