Georgia Tech Falls To 1-9 In ACC Play After Road Loss To No. 24 Clemson

Make it six losses in a row for Georgia Tech and head coach Josh Pastner.

This one came on the road against the top team in the ACC, the Clemson Tigers. After tonight, Clemson will remain on top and Georgia Tech will keep singing lower in the standings.

This loss now drops the Yellow Jackets to 1-9 in conference play and this is the worst start this program has had in years.

This game got as close as three points near the end of the first half, but this game was never in doubt.

Georgia Tech could not have gotten off to a worse start. Clemson hit their first three three-point shots and led 10-0. The Tigers were shooting it well and outrebounding the Yellow Jackets early.

Georgia Tech is now 1-9 in ACC play Georgia Tech Athletics

Tech got going thanks to the help of Deivon Smith, who scored seven of the team's first 10 points. Georgia Tech clawed their way back in the game after getting down early and cut the lead to 25-22. Then, Clemson went on an 8-0 run to get the lead back to 11. The Tigers led by nine at halftime.

At the half, Georgia Tech was shooting 39% from the field and 27% from three-point range. Tech lost the rebound battle 17-16 and committed five turnovers. Clemson shot 50% from the field and 50% from three.

There was not much of a game in the second half. Tech could never get the lead below double digits and lost 72-51.

It was another dreadful shooting performance from the Yellow Jackets. Tech shot 34% from the field and 17% from three. Clemson shot 53% for the game and 45% from three. Clemson committed 11 turnovers to Georgia Tech's 10 and the Tigers scored 16 points off of those turnovers.

After putting up an 11-6-3 statline in the first half, Smith did not score again in the game, but he did get to 10 rebounds to get the double-double. Ja'von Franklin had 12 points and five rebounds. They were the only Yellow Jackets in double figures.

Georgia Tech is back in McCamish Pavillion this Saturday to take on the Duke Blue Devils. The game will tip off at 3:00.

