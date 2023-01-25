Keion White Included In The First Round Of New ESPN 2023 NFL Mock Draft

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr released his new mock draft today and for the first time since the Denver Broncos selected Demaryius Thomas in 2010, Georgia Tech could have a player going in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Kiper Jr has Georgia Tech edge rusher Keion White getting selected with the 19th pick in the draft and going to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Here is what Kiper had to say about the Buc's selection of White to help bolster their defense:

"The Bucs could be in for an offseason of change, depending on what the NFL's greatest quarterback decides. We already know they'll have a new-look offense with coordinator Byron Leftwich getting fired. And even with concerns along the offensive line, I'm looking at the end spot in Todd Bowles' 3-4 defense as their top need with Akiem Hicks and William Gholston both hitting the free agent market. Yes, 2022 second-rounder Logan Hall will get snaps on one side next season, but if they can add a starter here, why not do it?

White dominated at Old Dominion before he transferred to Georgia Tech in 2021. He missed most of that season with an ankle injury but had a dominant 2022, with 7.5 sacks and 57 total tackles. He's another inside-outside lineman who would bring some interior pass-rush ability to Tampa. White will be at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, next week, and I know scouts are excited to see him up close."

Could Keion White be selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft? Georgia Tech Athletics

If White is going to be picked in the first round, these next few months are going to be critical for him. As Kiper said, White is going to be in Mobile for the Senior Bowl next week and that is going to be a chance to impress NFL scouts and head coaches. Then, White is going to be at the NFL Combine, where he is going to have a chance to show off his freakish athleticism.

White is one of the most athletic pass rushers in the country and during the preseason, he was listed in Bruce Feldman's Freaks List and here is what Feldman wrote:

"White was a devastating player for Old Dominion in 2019, making 19 TFLs. He was 265 then. He transferred to Tech, but then suffered an ankle injury that sidelined him. He’s now 6-4, 290 and primed to be a problem for ACC teams. White has hit 21 mph despite being almost 300 pounds. He also has vertical-jumped 32 inches and done 38 reps of 225 on the bench press."

White finished the 2022 season with 7.5 sacks and 54 tackles and was one of the most impactful players on the Georgia Tech defense. I think he is going to enjoy a good predraft process and be a guy that rises up draft boards.

