Early Look At The Potential Top 2024 Edge Targets

Marco Coleman is back as the defensive line coach at Georgia Tech and he is currently trying to recruit the next pass rushers to The Flats.

In the 2023 class, the Yellow Jackets got some talented commits down the stretch, but they will be looking to add to that with the 2024 class. Edge rushers Ezra Odinjor (Allatoona, GA) and Malcolm Pugh (Leroy, AL) are two members of the 2023 class that I think will be good players at some point in the future and if Coleman and the rest of the staff can keep adding talent, this defensive line has a bright future.

So who could be the top targets for Georgia Tech at edge in 2024?

Who are the top targets at edge for Georgia Tech in the 2024 class? 247Sports: Credit- Shotgun Spratling

One thing to note here: there are still plenty of offers going out for this position and this list is going to be changed and updated.

One of the prospects that has been offered and visited on Junior Day was Mill Creek (GA) defensive end, Cole Mullins. Mullins is a 6'4 240 LB pass rusher that has offers from Duke, Kentucky, Georgia State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Pitt, USC, and Wake Forest. He is a complete pass rusher that has the tools to develop and it was a good thing that the coaching staff was able to get him on campus. Look for him to be a top target throughout the 2024 class.

The next group of players that I want to talk about is the big-time offers that Tech has sent recently. Elijah Rushing (Salpointe Catholic, AZ) and Zina Umeozulu (Allen, TX) are two top 50 prospects that have received Georgia Tech offers. I would say that Tech being serious contenders for either player is a long shot, but Coleman does have a good track record as a recruiter and if the Yellow Jackets have a successful season, you never know. A long shot but worth mentioning.

Other prospects that have received offers but have not visited include three-star Solomon Williams (Carrollwood Day, FL), and Marquise Lightfoot (Kenwood Academy, IL).

This is a position that I expect to see more offers to go to in the near future, so be sure to be locked into AllYellowJackets.com for the latest!

