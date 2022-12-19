Georgia Tech Adds Louisville Running Back Transfer Trevion Cooley

Georgia Tech is set to add a Louisville transfer running back for the second consecutive season.

After adding Hassan Hall last offseason, Georgia Tech is going back to their ACC opponent to get depth for the backfield and former Cardinals running back Trevion Cooley announced today that he is going to transfer to Atlanta.

A 5'10 210 LBS running back from Knightdale (NC), Cooley had 709 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons at Louisville and averaged 4.9 yards per carry. He also had 21 catches for 239 yards and three touchdowns.

This is more good news for the running back room for Georgia Tech. Dontae Smith announced last week that he would be returning for one more season on The Flats and now he will be joined by another running back that has ACC experience.

Trevion Cooley adds depth and experience to the Georgia Tech backfield Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Yellow Jackets are going to be missing Hall (graduation) and Dylan McDuffie, who is in the transfer portal again. Other running backs that could see carries along with Smith and Cooley are Jamie Felix and Antonio Martin.

Cooley is the fifth transfer to commit to the Yellow Jackets, joining USF tight end Jackson Long, Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King and wide receiver Chase Lane, and Minnesota linebacker Braelen Oliver.

