Georgia Tech Weekly Recruiting Update: 12/11-12/17

The early signing period is just days away and this past week was one of the busiest of the year for Georgia Tech. Brent Key and the coaching staff have been sending out offers, hitting the road to visit commits, and hosting a number of official visitors for the weekend.

Let's recap the action since last Sunday:

1. Georgia Tech swings and misses with former Purdue commit Ethan Fields

It had become apparent that Georgia Tech had made Purdue commit Ethan Fields a priority since offering him last week. Key and some other members of the offensive coaching went for an in-home visit as well. However, Ole Miss offered Fields and then he committed to the Rebels on Friday evening.

2. Georgia Tech Offers defensive lineman Caleb Bryant (Vicksburg, MS)

Georgia Tech sent an offer out to three-star defensive lineman Caleb Bryant this week and then got him down for an official visit. Bryant has other offers from Utah, Oregon, USC, and Mississippi State. He would be the highest-rated commit in the class if he were to commit to the Yellow Jackets.

3. Georgia Tech offers 2024 defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr

The class of 2023 was not the only class of prospects getting offers from the Yellow Jackets' coaching staff. 2024 defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr, son of former Alabama defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick, got an offer from the Yellow Jackets. Kirkpatrick Jr is a talented safety prospect that should be a priority for Georgia Tech in the next recruiting cycle.

4. Georgia Tech offers 2023 edge rusher Ashley Williams.

Ashley Williams is a former Auburn and Nebraska commit and Georgia Tech is trying to take a swing at landing the talented player. He was offered by Key and the staff this week and would be a good addition to the defensive line.

5. Two 2023 players de-commit from the Yellow Jackets

The Yellow Jackets saw two commits from the 2023 class back off of their pledges to Georgia Tech and go in a different direction. PJ Wilkins, an offensive tackle, and defensive lineman Gensley Auguste are going elsewhere for their college careers. Wilkins committed to Charlotte not long after.

6. Former commit Kamal Bonner commits to NC State

Kamal Bonner, a former linebacker/safety commit from Colquitt County (GA) was a former commit to the 2023 class but backed off of that a couple of months ago. Bonner did not take long to find a new home and he is going to be staying in the ACC to play. Bonner committed to NC State this week and will be playing his college football in Raleigh.

7. Georgia Tech offers Western Kentucky commit Eric Singleton Jr

Eric Singleton has seen his stock go up since the season ended and the speedy receiver picked up an offer from Georgia Tech. Michigan State, Auburn, Minnesota, and Nebraska have offered Singleton and he would be a solid pickup for this class.

8. Georgia Tech offers three-star safety Mose Phillips

Mose Phillips added a Georgia Tech offer and he is coming off visits to Virginia and Virginia Tech in the last two weeks. Phillps is signing next Wednesday and the Yellow Jackets staff is hoping to land the talented safety.

9. Georgia Tech gets a commitment from Texas A&M transfer receiver Chase Lane

Georgia Tech got one transfer commitment from USF tight end Jackson Long last weekend and just a few days later, Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane announced he was going to be coming to Atlanta. With the losses of Malachi Carter and E.J. Jenkins to graduation and Nate McCollum and Ryan King in the transfer portal, the Yellow Jackets needed some help at wide receiver and got it.

10. Georgia Tech offers Charleston Southern wide receiver Seth Anderson

Even with the commitment of Lane, Georgia Tech was still going to be pursuing other transfer wide receivers. Seth Anderson, a transfer from Charleston Southern, was offered by the Yellow Jackets staff and even got an in-home visit from some of the staff. He was also in town for a visit.

11. Georgia Tech offers 2023 running back Deago Benson

Benson is a 6'0 200 LBS three-star prospect who is a tough and physical runner and he has the frame to keep adding weight to become an even more powerful runner. Benson might be trending toward Kansas State, but an offer from the Yellow Jackets might give him something to think about at least.

12. Georgia Tech offers 2023 running back Jamarius Haynes

One of the more under-the-radar running back prospects plays in the state of Alabama and he received an offer from Georgia Tech. Jamarius Haynes is the latest running back to receive an offer from the Yellow Jackets and it comes days after Brent Key made the decision to hire Vanderbilt running backs coach Norval McKenzie.

13. Georgia Tech offers three-star Kansas State commit Devin Vass

Devin Vass plays at Lakeland High School (FL) and is a current commit to Kansas State, the recent Big 12 Champions. He got an offer from new offensive line coach Geep Wade on Friday.

14. Georgia Tech coaches visit commit Jacob Cruz

One of the most athletic players in Georgia Tech's class is North Cobb Christian (GA) athlete Jacob Cruz, a 6'5 225 LBS prospect that can play multiple positions. Key and the Yellow Jackets staff paid Cruz a visit to make sure that he is still locked in with Georgia Tech.

15. Georgia Tech offers Arizona State edge transfer Gharin Stansbury

The Yellow Jackets are looking to get some help on the edge and they sent out an offer tonight to a young transfer with pass-rushing upside.

Gharin Stansbury, an edge transfer from Arizona State, received an offer from Georgia Tech. Stansbury is a 6'6 245 lineman that would give the Yellow Jackets some youth and athleticism at the position

