Former Georgia Tech Quarterback Jeff Sims Commits to Nebraska

Less than a month after entering the transfer portal, former Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims has found a new home in the Big Ten.

Sims is going to be transferring to Nebraska and will be playing under new head coach Matt Rhule, who was hired last month.

Sims came to Georgia Tech as a four-star recruit in the 2020 class and he was formerly committed to Florida State and it was a big recruiting win for former head coach Geoff Collins at the time. Sims started as a true freshman and actually won his first start against the Seminoles. He showed flashes of being a high-level player, but inconsistent play and injuries hampered Sims during his time in Atlanta.

Sims was the starting quarterback coming into this season, but was injured late in the victory against Duke and then re-injured early in the loss to Virginia. That would be the last time that Sims took a snap for the Yellow Jackets.

Jeff Sims will be transferring to Nebraska Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Sims would serve as the emergency option at quarterback for the games against Florida State, Virginia Tech, and Miami, but then interim head coach Brent Key announced after the Miami game that Sims was stepping away from the team. Here is what Key said:

"In regards to Jeff, Jeff won't be with the football team, really kind of indefinitely now. We had meetings with Jeff and meetings with the doctors and the medical professionals and came to the determination that it would be best for Jeff to not be in meetings or not be in practice, but to be in treatment and in rehab right now moving forward. Decisions that are made are like we have said since day one, made in the best interest of the team and Georgia Tech and for the health and safety of our players."

During three seasons as the Yellow Jackets quarterback, Sims threw for 4,464 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions. He had a career 57.5% completion percentage. Sims also had 1,166 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns in his career with the Yellow Jackets.

Currently, Georgia Tech has only two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster for next season, Zach Pyron and Zach Gibson. The Yellow Jackets are currently looking at options at quarterback for next season and Texas A&M transfer Haynes King was on campus for a visit this weekend.

