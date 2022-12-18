Georgia Tech Offers Arizona State Edge Transfer Gharin Stansbury
The Yellow Jackets are looking to get some help on the edge and they sent out an offer tonight to a young transfer with pass-rushing upside.
Gharin Stansbury, an edge transfer from Arizona State, received an offer from Georgia Tech tonight. Stansbury is a 6'6 245 lineman that would give the Yellow Jackets some youth and athleticism at the position.
Stansbury is a recent addition to the portal and has gotten offers from Louisiana, Southern, and Cal. Expect more to come in the days ahead. Stansbury only tallied one sack during the 2021 season. He was a three-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class.
Georgia Tech currently has two transfer portal commitments. USF tight end Jackson Long picked the Yellow Jackets last week and Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane chose Georgia Tech just a few days ago. Head coach Brent Key is trying to fill some of the roster holes with transfers.
For the 2023 High School recruiting class, Georgia Tech ranks 66th in the country according to the 247Sports composite and 13th in the ACC.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Anthony Little, Defensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Justyn Reid, Tight End
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!
Facebook: All Yellow Jackets
Twitter: @AllYellowJacket
Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell
See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com
RECOMMENDED ARTICLES
Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage
Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!
More Georgia Tech Related Content:
Georgia Tech coaches visit commit Jacob Cruz
Georgia Tech dominates Alabama State 96-60
Georgia Tech target Ethan Fields commits to Ole Miss
Georgia Tech offers three-star Kansas State commit Devin Vass
Georgia Tech running back Dylan McDuffie enters the transfer portal
Georgia Tech offers 2023 running back Jamarius Haynes
Josh Pastner provides injury update for Ja'von Franklin and Deivon Smith
Georgia Tech offers 2023 running back Deago Benson
Who is taking official visits to Georgia Tech this weekend?
Updated look at Georgia Tech's coaching staff after hire of Norval McKenzie