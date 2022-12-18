Georgia Tech Offers Arizona State Edge Transfer Gharin Stansbury

The Yellow Jackets are looking to get some help on the edge and they sent out an offer tonight to a young transfer with pass-rushing upside.

Gharin Stansbury, an edge transfer from Arizona State, received an offer from Georgia Tech tonight. Stansbury is a 6'6 245 lineman that would give the Yellow Jackets some youth and athleticism at the position.

Stansbury is a recent addition to the portal and has gotten offers from Louisiana, Southern, and Cal. Expect more to come in the days ahead. Stansbury only tallied one sack during the 2021 season. He was a three-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class.

Gharin Stansbury could be an edge target for Georgia Tech in the portal USA Today Sports

Georgia Tech currently has two transfer portal commitments. USF tight end Jackson Long picked the Yellow Jackets last week and Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane chose Georgia Tech just a few days ago. Head coach Brent Key is trying to fill some of the roster holes with transfers.

For the 2023 High School recruiting class, Georgia Tech ranks 66th in the country according to the 247Sports composite and 13th in the ACC.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Anthony Little, Defensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Justyn Reid, Tight End

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

