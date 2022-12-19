2023 Running Back Evan Dickens Commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech has been trying to land a running back in the 2023 class and after an official visit this weekend, the Yellow Jackets have their guy.

2023 running back Evan Dickens (IMG Academy, FL) announced this afternoon that he is committed to Georgia Tech. Dickens was one of several official and unofficial visitors this past weekend and becomes the third high school commit for Georgia Tech since Sunday night.

Dickens was formally committed to Coastal Carolina before backing off of his commitment earlier this year. At 5'11, 180 LBS, Dickens will provide depth to the backfield and look to be a contributor in future seasons. Other offers that he held were Arkansas State, Charlotte, Georgia State, Temple, USF, and Western Kentucky. He is a physical runner that has enough explosiveness to hit big plays. His development will be one to follow through the next few years.

Evan Dickens becomes Georgia Tech's 15th commitment for the 2023 class 247 Sports- Credit, Greg Oyster

Last night, defensive lineman Shymeik Jones and athlete Nacari Ashley committed to the Yellow Jackets, and transfers Haynes King and Braelen Oliver did as well. More commitments are sure to follow for Georgia Tech.

Brent Key and the rest of the staff are trying to close out the 2023 class strong with signing day closing in. Stay tuned for more updates from the transfer portal and the recruiting trail.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Anthony Little, Defensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Justyn Reid, Tight End

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

