2023 Running Back Evan Dickens Commits to Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech has been trying to land a running back in the 2023 class and after an official visit this weekend, the Yellow Jackets have their guy.
2023 running back Evan Dickens (IMG Academy, FL) announced this afternoon that he is committed to Georgia Tech. Dickens was one of several official and unofficial visitors this past weekend and becomes the third high school commit for Georgia Tech since Sunday night.
Dickens was formally committed to Coastal Carolina before backing off of his commitment earlier this year. At 5'11, 180 LBS, Dickens will provide depth to the backfield and look to be a contributor in future seasons. Other offers that he held were Arkansas State, Charlotte, Georgia State, Temple, USF, and Western Kentucky. He is a physical runner that has enough explosiveness to hit big plays. His development will be one to follow through the next few years.
Last night, defensive lineman Shymeik Jones and athlete Nacari Ashley committed to the Yellow Jackets, and transfers Haynes King and Braelen Oliver did as well. More commitments are sure to follow for Georgia Tech.
Brent Key and the rest of the staff are trying to close out the 2023 class strong with signing day closing in. Stay tuned for more updates from the transfer portal and the recruiting trail.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Anthony Little, Defensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Justyn Reid, Tight End
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- Nacari Ashley, Athlete
- Evan Dickens, Running Back
