Texas A&M Transfer Quarterback Haynes King Commits To Georgia Tech

After losing two quarterbacks to the transfer portal this offseason (Jeff Sims and Taisun Phommachanh), Georgia Tech has now added one. Former Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King is taking his talents to Atlanta to come and compete for the starting quarterback job.

King is a former four-star recruit for the Aggies and won the starting job twice. His 2021 season was cut short after being injured early in the season. He started this season off as the starter but was benched after Texas A&M was upset by App State. He did return as the starter and had his best game on the road against Alabama, a game in which he threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns.

Will Haynes King be the next quarterback at Georgia Tech? Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

King is an athletic quarterback, but he never got to use that skill set as often in Jimbo Fisher's offense. For his career as an Aggie, King has thrown for 1,579 yards with 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

I think this is a good move for Georgia Tech. With only two quarterbacks on the roster currently (Pyron and Zach Gibson), Georgia Tech was going to have to add another arm to the room for depth. King has started in the SEC and has the experience and there is a chance that Fisher's complicated offense was holding King back from showing how talented he is.

Pyron showed promise before going out with an injury and I do think he will be given a chance to win the job in spring practice. Both quarterbacks are going to have to learn new offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner's offense and whoever can pick it up quickly might have the edge.

Competition at any position is a good thing at all times and Georgia Tech added some for their quarterbacks tonight.

Stay tuned for any more recruiting or transfer news!

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!



Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech coaches visit commit Jacob Cruz

Georgia Tech dominates Alabama State 96-60

Georgia Tech target Ethan Fields commits to Ole Miss

Georgia Tech offers three-star Kansas State commit Devin Vass

Georgia Tech running back Dylan McDuffie enters the transfer portal

Georgia Tech offers 2023 running back Jamarius Haynes

Josh Pastner provides injury update for Ja'von Franklin and Deivon Smith

Georgia Tech offers 2023 running back Deago Benson

Who is taking official visits to Georgia Tech this weekend?

Updated look at Georgia Tech's coaching staff after hire of Norval McKenzie