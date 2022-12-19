2023 Defensive Lineman Prospect Shymeik Jones Commits To Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech's recruiting weekend got a lot better on Sunday night when Camden High School (SC) defensive lineman Shymeik Jones committed to play his college football in Atlanta for Brent Key.

Jones becomes the 13th commitment for the Yellow Jackets in their 2023 class and is the second-highest-rated commitment for Georgia Tech behind interior offensive lineman Gabriel Fortson.

Will Brent Key close out the 2023 class strong for Georgia Tech? Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Jones brings a lot of athleticism and length to the Georgia Tech defensive line for the future and is going to be an intriguing prospect to watch for the future. Getting linemen with these types of tools is crucial to be able to rush the passer effectively and be more athletic up front.

Jones was committed to App State, but de-committed from the Mountaineers today before pledging to Georgia Tech.

This is a good win for Key and the defensive staff as signing day is quickly approaching this week. The coaching staff also added Texas A&M transfer quarterback Haynes King and Minnesota linebacker Braelen Oliver, who were both visiting this weekend.

The Yellow Jackets 2023 class currently ranks 63rd according to the 247Sports Composite and is 13th in the ACC.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Anthony Little, Defensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Justyn Reid, Tight End

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

