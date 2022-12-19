2023 Edge Prospect Ezra Odinjor Commits To Georgia Tech
After securing a commitment from defensive lineman Shymeik Jones (Camden High School, SC), Georgia Tech has added another talented edge prospect for the 2023 recruiting class.
Ezra Odinjor (Allatoona High School, GA) was on an official visit to Atlanta this weekend, and today, he committed to the Yellow Jackets.
Odinjor is the latest defensive lineman to commit to the Yellow Jackets. Odinjor joins Jones and Anthony Little (Rock Creek Christian Academy, MD) as the other defensive lineman in the 2023 class for the Yellow Jackets.
Odinjor has athletics and length, two major tools that can lead to success on the defensive line. He might not be an impact player in 2023, but I would bank on Odinjor to have a successful career in Atlanta.
Athlete Nacari Ashley committed to the Yellow Jackets last night and transfers Haynes King and Braelen Oliver did as well. More commitments are sure to follow for Georgia Tech before signing day this week.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Anthony Little, Defensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Justyn Reid, Tight End
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- Nacari Ashley, Athlete
- Evan Dickens, Running Back
- Ezra Odinjor, Edge
