2023 Edge Prospect Ezra Odinjor Commits To Georgia Tech

After securing a commitment from defensive lineman Shymeik Jones (Camden High School, SC), Georgia Tech has added another talented edge prospect for the 2023 recruiting class.

Ezra Odinjor (Allatoona High School, GA) was on an official visit to Atlanta this weekend, and today, he committed to the Yellow Jackets.

Odinjor is the latest defensive lineman to commit to the Yellow Jackets. Odinjor joins Jones and Anthony Little (Rock Creek Christian Academy, MD) as the other defensive lineman in the 2023 class for the Yellow Jackets.

Ezra Odinjor becomes the latest commitment for Georgia Tech 247Sports

Odinjor has athletics and length, two major tools that can lead to success on the defensive line. He might not be an impact player in 2023, but I would bank on Odinjor to have a successful career in Atlanta.

Athlete Nacari Ashley committed to the Yellow Jackets last night and transfers Haynes King and Braelen Oliver did as well. More commitments are sure to follow for Georgia Tech before signing day this week.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Anthony Little, Defensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Justyn Reid, Tight End

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

