Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Gets Commitment From 2023 Athlete Nacari Ashley

Georgia Tech gets their fourth commitment of the day with Ashley

Georgia Tech picked up some momentum on the recruiting trail on Sunday night. 

2023 athlete/linebacker Nacari Ashley from Marietta High School (GA) gave his commitment to Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets coaching staff tonight after taking an official visit over the weekend. Ashley also had other offers from Toled0, Buffalo, East Carolina, and Eastern Kentucky. 

Ashley is another prospect in the Georgia Tech class that has the kind of measurable coaches want (6'5, 200 LBS). Ashley has a chance to be a versatile player for the Yellow Jackets with the right coaching and development. 

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key

Brent Key is hoping to close out the 2023 class strong for Georgia Tech

Sunday night has been a busy night for Key and the coaching staff. The Yellow Jackets have seen commitments from 2023 defensive lineman Shymeik Jones and two transfers, quarterback Haynes King from Texas A&M and Braelen Oliver from Minnesota. 

With the addition of Ashley, Georgia Tech is now ranked 62nd in the 247 Sports Composite and 13th in the ACC. 

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:

  • Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
  • Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
  • Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
  • Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
  • Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
  • Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
  • Anthony Little, Defensive Line
  • Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
  • Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
  • Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
  • Justyn Reid, Tight End
  • Jacob Cruz, Athlete
  • Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
  • Nacari Ashley, Athlete

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

2023 defensive lineman Shymeik Jones commits to Georgia Tech

Texas A&M transfer quarterback Haynes King commits to Georgia Tech

Minnesota Linebacker transfer Braelen Oliver commits to Georgia Tech

Former Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims is transferring to Nebraska

Georgia Tech Weekly Recruiting Report- 12/11-12/17

Georgia Tech offers Arizona State edge transfer Gharin Stansbury

Georgia Tech coaches visit commit Jacob Cruz

Georgia Tech dominates Alabama State 96-60

Georgia Tech target Ethan Fields commits to Ole Miss

Georgia Tech offers three-star Kansas State commit Devin Vass

Georgia Tech Football
Football Recruiting

Georgia Tech Gets Commitment From 2023 Athlete Nacari Ashley

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech Football
Football Recruiting

2023 Defensive Lineman Prospect Shymeik Jones Commits To Georgia Tech

By Jackson Caudell
Haynes King
Football

Texas A&M Transfer Quarterback Haynes King Commits To Georgia Tech

By Jackson Caudell
Braelen Oliver
Football Recruiting

Minnesota Linebacker Transfer Braelen Oliver Commits To Georgia Tech

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims vs UCF
Football

Former Georgia Tech Quarterback Jeff Sims Commits to Nebraska

By Jackson Caudell
Chase Lane
Football Recruiting

Georgia Tech Weekly Recruiting Update: 12/11-12/17

By Jackson Caudell
Gharin Stansbury
Football Recruiting

Georgia Tech Offers Arizona State Edge Transfer Gharin Stansbury

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech interim head coach Brent Key
Football Recruiting

Georgia Tech Coaches Visit Commit Jacob Cruz

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech guard Deivon Smith
Basketball

Georgia Tech Dominates Alabama State 96-60

By Jackson Caudell