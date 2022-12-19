Georgia Tech Gets Commitment From 2023 Athlete Nacari Ashley

Georgia Tech picked up some momentum on the recruiting trail on Sunday night.

2023 athlete/linebacker Nacari Ashley from Marietta High School (GA) gave his commitment to Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets coaching staff tonight after taking an official visit over the weekend. Ashley also had other offers from Toled0, Buffalo, East Carolina, and Eastern Kentucky.

Ashley is another prospect in the Georgia Tech class that has the kind of measurable coaches want (6'5, 200 LBS). Ashley has a chance to be a versatile player for the Yellow Jackets with the right coaching and development.

Brent Key is hoping to close out the 2023 class strong for Georgia Tech Georgia Tech Athletics

Sunday night has been a busy night for Key and the coaching staff. The Yellow Jackets have seen commitments from 2023 defensive lineman Shymeik Jones and two transfers, quarterback Haynes King from Texas A&M and Braelen Oliver from Minnesota.

With the addition of Ashley, Georgia Tech is now ranked 62nd in the 247 Sports Composite and 13th in the ACC.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Anthony Little, Defensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Justyn Reid, Tight End

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete

