Georgia Tech Gets Commitment From 2023 Athlete Nacari Ashley
Georgia Tech picked up some momentum on the recruiting trail on Sunday night.
2023 athlete/linebacker Nacari Ashley from Marietta High School (GA) gave his commitment to Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets coaching staff tonight after taking an official visit over the weekend. Ashley also had other offers from Toled0, Buffalo, East Carolina, and Eastern Kentucky.
Ashley is another prospect in the Georgia Tech class that has the kind of measurable coaches want (6'5, 200 LBS). Ashley has a chance to be a versatile player for the Yellow Jackets with the right coaching and development.
Sunday night has been a busy night for Key and the coaching staff. The Yellow Jackets have seen commitments from 2023 defensive lineman Shymeik Jones and two transfers, quarterback Haynes King from Texas A&M and Braelen Oliver from Minnesota.
With the addition of Ashley, Georgia Tech is now ranked 62nd in the 247 Sports Composite and 13th in the ACC.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Anthony Little, Defensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Justyn Reid, Tight End
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- Nacari Ashley, Athlete
