Minnesota Linebacker Transfer Braelen Oliver Commits To Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech has made another transfer portal addition.

Minnesota linebacker transfer Braelen Oliver committed to the Yellow Jackets tonight following a visit to Atlanta this weekend. Oliver is originally from Douglasville, GA.

Georgia Tech was going to be searching for transfer help at the linebacker position since Charlie Thomas and Ace Eley are both off to the NFL. Oliver has experience and should step in to compete for a role right away for the 2023 season.

Braelen Oliver is transferring to Georgia Tech Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

For his career, Oliver has amassed 79 tackles, three pass deflections, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

This is Georgia Tech's third addition in the transfer portal. USF tight end Jackson Long and Texas A&M transfer Chase Lane have both committed to Georgia Tech in the last week.

This is a nice addition to the defense and I think that Oliver is going to have a chance to compete for a starting role right away. Eley and Thomas made up one of the best linebacker duos in the ACC and won't be easily replaced. Getting an experienced player like Oliver is a nice start.

Signing day is getting closer. Stay tuned for more updates from the transfer portal and in recruiting.

